Stroke Risk: COVID Shots 200 Times More Likely to Cause Blood Clots in Brain
The COVID-19 vaccines had an over 1,000-fold increased risk of blood clots in the brain compared to the flu vaccine and more than a 200-fold increased…
8 hrs ago
The Defender
Breaking: Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Biden Administration in Censorship Case — but CHD, Kennedy Lawsuit to Move Forward
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the plaintiffs in the Murthy v. Missouri case didn’t have standing to sue the Biden administration for pressuring social…
Jun 26
The Defender
‘Unprecedented Censorship’: Autopsy Study Linking COVID Shots to Deaths Finally Published, After Lancet Removed It
A systematic review of autopsy-related literature following COVID-19 vaccination finding that 73.9% of the 325 deaths were linked to the shots was…
Jun 26
The Defender
‘Amazon Files’: Emails Show Amazon Caved to Pressure From White House to Suppress Books Critical of Vaccines
Internal emails show White House officials pressured Amazon to put “Do Not Promote” labels on at least 43 books, including one authored by Children’s…
Jun 25
The Defender
Twins With Autism Improved ‘Dramatically’ After Parents Focused on Reducing Toxic Exposures
A new case report details how twin girls with autism showed dramatic improvements following a parent-led intervention focused on addressing a range of…
Jun 24
The Defender
MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK
Infants Who Receive Multiple Vaccines at Once at ‘Exponentially’ Greater Risk of Disease, Developmental Delays Pentagon Ran Secret Anti-Vax Campaign in…
Jun 23
The Defender
‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’: News Photographer Injured by COVID Booster Is on Mission to Change Vaccine Policy
Photojournalist Craig Norkus experienced debilitating health issues after his second COVID-19 booster shot and months of misdiagnoses before he found…
Jun 21
The Defender
Infants Who Receive Multiple Vaccines at Once at ‘Exponentially’ Greater Risk of Disease, Developmental Delays
The more vaccines an infant receives at once, the greater the chance the infant will develop an infection, a respiratory illness or developmental delays…
Jun 20
The Defender
Pentagon Ran Secret Anti-Vax Campaign in Philippines, While Censoring Americans Who Criticized COVID Shots
The military’s campaign, based on the principles of psychological warfare, was operated out of “trailers and squat buildings” at the MacDill Air Force…
Jun 18
The Defender
Most Studies Show COVID Vaccine Affects Menstrual Cycles, BMJ Review Finds
Assessing the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on menstrual cycles is important, according to a review published in BMJ. The review found that most studies…
Jun 17
The Defender
MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK
Number of Children Who Died After COVID Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says Employees Can Sue L.A. Schools Over COVID Vaccine…
Jun 16
The Defender
Florida Parents Reject ‘Absurd’ Active Shooter Narrative, Succeed in Keeping Cell Tower Off School Property
Telecom companies often tell school boards they need to install cell towers to protect kids and staff during active shooter scenarios. Many parents and…
Jun 13
The Defender
