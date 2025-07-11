3 New Plaintiffs Ask to Join COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit Against Bill Gates
Three people injured by COVID-19 vaccines today asked to join a Dutch lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and 15 other defendants.
Three COVID-19 vaccine injury victims are asking to join a Dutch lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and 15 other defendants, alleging they misled the public about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The lawsuit was filed last year by seven COVID-19 vaccine injury victims, one of whom has since died.
According to a filing by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Peter Stassen, the three new victims “were healthy people” who began experiencing health problems after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
“The applicants are of the opinion that the serious side effects that occurred after having the Covid-19 (mRNA) injections are the direct result of the content / composition of these Covid-19 (mRNA) injections,” the filing states.
Doctors have repeatedly refused to diagnose a link between vaccination and their injuries, Stassen said.
During a hearing today at the District Court of North Netherlands in Leeuwarden, Stassen also asked the court to approve five expert witnesses who will testify about the risks and dangers of the COVID-19 shots:
Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former U.S. assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.
Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who is litigating to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida.
Katherine Watt, a researcher and paralegal.
Mike Yeadon, Ph.D., a pharmacologist and former vice-president of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research unit.
Another proposed witness, Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., who agreed in January to testify on behalf of the plaintiffs, has since died. Boyle was a professor of international law at the University of Illinois and a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.
According to Dutch newspaper De Andere Krant, eight attorneys attended today’s hearing on behalf of the defendants, who also include the Dutch state, former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and several members of the Dutch government’s pandemic-era Outbreak Management Team.
Gates is a prominent investor in mRNA vaccine technology who invested in BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company that partnered with Pfizer to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Gates later sold his BioNTech shares at a significant profit.
The defendants’ lawyers argued that the court should not allow the proposed witnesses to testify. The lawyers questioned the expertise and impartiality of the proposed witnesses and argued that the “general scientific consensus” is that the COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective.”
“Scientific consensus? What is that, anyway?” Stassen asked the court, accusing the defense of using “false ad hominem arguments to undermine the expertise of his witnesses.”
Dutch journalist Ido Dijkstra, who attended the hearing, said the defendant’s arguments “ignored the obvious damage the vaccines made” — doing so in the presence of several of the vaccine injury victims who filed the lawsuit and were at the hearing.
Dijkstra said none of the plaintiffs spoke during the hearing.
Last year, attorneys for Gates sought dismissal of the lawsuit, claiming the court lacked jurisdiction.
However, in its Oct. 16, 2024, ruling, the court said it has jurisdiction over Gates, finding “sufficient evidence” that the claims against Gates and the other defendants are “connected” and based on the same “complex of facts.”
Mass COVID vaccination program ‘an unprecedented crime,’ plaintiffs argue
During the hearing, Stassen called the COVID-19 mass vaccination program “the greatest genocide of humanity ever” and “an unprecedented crime accompanied by coercion, deception, and even murder,” De Andere Krant reported.
Stassen said that if the court refused to allow the proposed expert witnesses to testify, it would mean “this court doesn’t want to know the truth.”
Stassen said:
“If you, as a judge, reject our request to hear these witnesses, which I doubt you will, then the blood already on the defendants’ hands will soon be on yours as well. This case must become a public debate that can only be resolved in court. Politics has already proven that it cannot do that.”
According to Dutch journalist Erica Krikke, who attended the hearing, attorneys for the defense did not speak much and largely refrained from commenting on Stassen’s statements.
Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst, who also attended the hearing, said Stassen “did quite well” in countering the defendants’ arguments. Terhorst noted that the defense attorneys included some of the Netherlands’ most prominent legal figures.
She also said she believes the court will allow the expert witnesses to testify.
“The law provides that the hearing of experts needs to be accepted, unless abuse of this legal right can be proven. In my view, because the argument of abuse was not made and also not proven, the court will have to allow the hearing to take place,” Terhorst said.
Attorney for the plaintiffs arrested last month ‘with considerable force’
The hearing took place a month after another attorney for the plaintiffs, Arno van Kessel, was arrested at his home “with considerable force,” as part of a nationwide sweep by Dutch police against alleged members of a “sovereign citizen” movement with a “potential intent to use violence” against the Dutch state.
De Andere Krant reported that since van Kessel’s June 11 arrest, he has been held at a high-security prison. He faces “vague allegations” and has not been allowed to communicate with anyone except his attorney.
Terhorst said van Kessel’s arrest was “quite spectacular and with no earlier precedent in the Netherlands, because the reasons for Mr Kessel’s arrest were not made public.” She added that van Kessel will be held for “another three months.”
According to Dijkstra, the Dutch Bar Association has suspended van Kessel, bypassing its usual procedures by not waiting until van Kessel is formally charged with a crime. The suspension prevents van Kessel from practicing law.
Dijkstra called van Kessel’s arrest an act of “intimidation.”
“Up until now, the public prosecutor’s office has provided absolutely zero evidence,” Dijkstra said. “They are trying to silence him.”
According to Der Andere Krant, van Kessel’s arrest was not mentioned during the hearing. However, hundreds of supporters gathered both inside and outside the courtroom, giving Stassen “a hero’s welcome” after the hearing ended.
Der Andere Krant reported that the court will issue a decision regarding the proposed witnesses within six weeks.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
Rocco Galati of canada's Centre for Constitutional Rights was bringing a case in Canada against the covid measures: https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/ During this case they located the videos that Bill Gates made telling local authorities in the US and Canada how to proceed with the covid measures. This was not done publicly and was supposed to have been a secret.
One must ask the question as to why Bill Gates was telling US and Canadian politicians what to do. And if his expertise was so valuable, why did it need to be kept secret that he was doing this? He would do this via a large zoom call. He gave them the orders and they followed them.
Rocco has been injured by hospital "care". I do not know how he is doing at this time. However, Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada likely does know.