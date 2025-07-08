The Defender

The Defender

Elizabeth Hart
1h

What’s the evidence that ‘COVID-19’ “was developed in a laboratory”?

COVID-19 is the name given to the group of common respiratory systems purportedly caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

It’s surprising the amount of different names given to common respiratory symptoms - flu, Covid-19/SARS-CoV-2, a cold/rhinovirus, RSV, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza, adenovirus…

But a ginormous moneymaking racket for the testing, medicine, and vaccine industries…

