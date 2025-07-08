The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb DiGi's avatar
Deb DiGi
5h

Such a clown show; they keep tossing bones

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John T's avatar
John T
4h

Saddens me what Dr Malone wrote in his article. He is defending them in a way. Saying the study needs to be done. Before he was placed on ACIP he spoke differently. He is on the defense now as well in his writing. Just like voting yes on the new RSV due to the positive results from Beyfortus. Tell that to the parents that have lost their babies to Beyfortus that are in VAERs. That is no longer a safety signal it would appear for any shot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture