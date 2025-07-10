The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4hEdited

mRNA nasal vaccines: What could possibly go wrong? 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill's avatar
Jill
4hEdited

FDA just approved Modern covid "vaccine" for children. This is murder. So is the sprayable.

Defender, why aren't you suing? How do you justify this? How is this o.k. with your organization? I am asking you and all the other alleged health freedom movement big time operators, what is going on with all of you? Just because you like Bobby and others in HHS, is that what is going on here? These are your friends? Well your friends are child killers and I 'm asking you to see them clearly based on their actions towards children. Get moving, your friends are killing people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture