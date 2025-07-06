60% of Parents Support Review of CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule, New Poll Shows
Vaccine Lobbyists Deny Calling RFK Jr. ‘Direct Threat to Public Health,’ Declare Support for MAHA
CHD’s Antitrust Lawsuit Against Media Giants Gets Boost From DOJ
Thimerosal in Vaccines May Contribute to Autism Severity, New Analysis Shows
U.S. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Children’s Health Defense Censorship Case Against Facebook
Rand Paul Suggests Fauci May Be Forced to Testify Under Oath
Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island Pass Law to Keep Cell Towers Away from Homes, Schools
‘Only Place Left for Me’ is Long-Term Care, Says Vaccine-Injured Bus Driver
HHS to ‘Revolutionize’ Vaccine Injury Compensation, RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson
Alaskans Join Forces With CHD to Fight Giant Cell Tower in Residential Area
