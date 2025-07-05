The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
2h

The field strength of a cellular tower is greater 600 feet away than it is directly underneath, because cellular antennas transmit their signals at a right angle to the tower.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

I wonder if it was a good idea to get rid of our landlines and switch to cell phones. Due to these, there are coming more and more towers. If we all quit our cell phones, would they stop with that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture