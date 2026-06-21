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Paul's avatar
Paul
3hEdited

I’ve enjoyed Oreo cookies in the past, but they’ve done something different, and they are definitely not the same. Perhaps they are testing them out on the public to gather feedback before admitting they’re using fake chocolate. I no longer eat oreos, if they want to destroy the trust consumers have put in their products for decades, so be it.

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Paula Youmell, WiseWomanNurse®'s avatar
Paula Youmell, WiseWomanNurse®
1h

This is utterly disgusting. 🤢

What IS actually wrong with human beings?

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