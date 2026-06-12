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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
15m

Covid woke me up to the horrors of people like Bill Gates that lie, cheat, and kill with zero remorse. Fauci, Bourla, and the ones funding from "behind the scenes" are not human.

On a good note, our NICU is not requiring the Covid "vax" for siblings who want to visit. There is some, small progress.

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