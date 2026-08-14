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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
5h

Why is CHD covering this and not the multiple failures of laboratory safety at Fort Detrick MD between May 16, 2018, and July 12, 2019, when CDC shut down the BSL-4 and two BSL-3 labs for safety lapses?

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
5h

CHD, STOP the DECEPTION and LIES mixed only with PART truths, NOW!!! WRITE ABOUT AMERICAN BIOWEAPONS PROGRAMS, about DARPA, Ralph Baric, the MAIN PRODUCERS of the entire lethal concoction, released on humanity.

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