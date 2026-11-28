Members of the federal autism committee debated which studies belong in its annual review, including research on vaccines and other possible environmental triggers. They also called on federal agencies to turn the committee’s strategic plan into meaningful action. One committee member read a quote from the public comments: “A plan without implementation is nothing more than words on paper. And words on paper cannot relieve my daughter’s suffering.”

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by Jill Erzen

Members of the federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) want the committee’s annual review of autism research to do more than document scientific advances — they want the review to help federal agencies turn research into action and address families’ needs for answers, medical care and support.

At last week’s public meeting, members discussed the committee’s annual Summary of Advances, a statutorily mandated review of recent autism research. They also considered how to make the report more useful to researchers, policymakers and the autism community.

Committee Chair John Gaitanis said the review looks at what autism research has revealed over the past two years. It covers advances in diagnosis, access to care and support across the lifespan.

The review also documents research progress, identifies unanswered questions and helps inform future strategic planning.

“We want to just make sure that this is a living document that informs federal efforts,” said Dr. Sylvia Fogel. She noted that while some people with autism are thriving, many others struggle with core symptoms, co-occurring health conditions and a lack of services and support.

Gaitanis urged members to consider what each new finding adds to the committee’s priorities and what additional research is needed before those findings can improve care and support.

Members also voted last week to expand the types of research the report can include. In addition to primary research, the committee will consider review articles and meta-analyses. Members also agreed not to cap the report at 20 papers.

The committee received more than 500 article nominations from the public and its own members.

Vaccine research remains a point of debate

The article-nomination process sparked debate over whether the committee would give adequate attention to research on vaccines and possible immunologic triggers of autism.

STAT criticized the discussion on Monday in its newsletter, reporting that some committee members and public commenters pushed for the committee to consider this research.

Committee member Ginger Taylor, a parent of an autistic child and former director of the Maine Coalition for Vaccine Choice, objected to proposed limits on the number of papers members could submit.

Limitations on what can be submitted have “robbed [committee members] of their statutory duty,” Taylor said. She cited 250 papers examining whether vaccines can cause autism, and urged the committee to review them.

Other participants also argued that researchers should investigate vaccines and other potential environmental contributors.

Committee member Jennifer Philips said the volume of public comments about vaccines gave the committee “a duty” to address the issue. She urged researchers to look beyond individual vaccine ingredients to examine immune and metabolic responses, cumulative exposures and potentially affected subgroups.

Committee member Tracy Slepcevic called for independent, transparent research into environmental exposures, including vaccine ingredients.

“We keep avoiding the big white elephant in the room,” she said.

She also urged researchers to investigate immune dysfunction, mitochondrial health, gastrointestinal disorders and the gut-brain connection.

Children’s Health Defense Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker called for research into vaccines and vaccine components, along with other potential environmental contributors, including agricultural chemicals, food and water contaminants, and medications.

“Families of individuals with severe autism deserve more than a research agenda focused primarily on diagnosis and symptom management,” Hooker said in his public comment. “They deserve a sustained commitment to understanding the underlying biology of autism, identifying potentially modifiable contributors, and developing safe and effective treatments.”

The committee has not yet decided which nominated papers will appear in the Summary of Advances. Members will continue reviewing the submissions and voting on which research to include.

Turning the strategic plan into action

The discussion builds on the 2026-2028 strategic plan the IACC adopted in August.

The plan calls for more attention to neurodevelopmental regression, co-occurring health conditions, timely diagnosis and the needs of people with profound autism. It also recommends additional federal investment in autism research and services.

The IACC advises the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary on federal activities related to autism, but does not require federal health officials to act on the committee’s recommendations. The IACC strategic plan is not law and does not create new funding.

However, the committee can guide federal agencies — including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and private funders and advocacy organizations about where to direct research funding and attention.

The Summary of Advances is intended to inform that planning by documenting recent discoveries, highlighting research gaps and identifying areas that need further study.

HHS National Autism Coordinator Diana Diaz-Harrison gave a brief update on federal efforts tied to priorities discussed at an earlier IACC meeting.

Those efforts include $38.8 million in Health Resources and Services Administration funding for professional training through its Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Other Related Disabilities program, work to improve emergency responses for missing autistic people and investments in research data infrastructure.

Committee member John Rodakis welcomed the update and asked federal agencies to report regularly on their progress toward meeting the strategic plan’s objectives.

Other members echoed the need for action. Daniel Keely said the committee had a strong plan but raised the central question: “Are we ready to implement it?”

Hooker told The Defender the meeting was encouraging but cautioned that the committee can only make recommendations.

“The meeting discussions and votes regarding the strategic plan were very encouraging. However, IACC is an advisory committee only, so we’ll need to wait and see what NIH actually does with the recommendations,” he said.

Fogel read a public comment from Olivia Rojo that underscored what is at stake for families:

“A plan without implementation is nothing more than words on paper. And words on paper cannot relieve my daughter’s suffering.”

Watch the IACC meeting here:

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