Marie-Claire Hoyle, now 44 and a mother of three, worked for Royal Liverpool University Hospital in 2020, when she volunteered for AstraZeneca’s U.K. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. Within two weeks of receiving her second dose, Hoyle developed transverse myelitis, which left her in “agonising pain and unable to use her limbs fully.” The U.K.’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme said she didn’t meet the required threshold for compensation.
A British nurse who sustained permanent injuries after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was denied compensation for her injuries because she is “not disabled enough” to meet the threshold set by the U.K.’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS). The Telegraph first reported the story last week.
Marie-Claire Hoyle, now 44 and a mother of three, worked for Royal Liverpool University Hospital in 2020, when she volunteered for AstraZeneca’s U.K. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
Within two weeks of receiving her second dose, Hoyle developed transverse myelitis, a rare and permanent neurological condition caused by inflammation of the spinal cord that interrupts nerve signals between the body and the brain.
The condition left Hoyle “in agonising pain and unable to use her limbs fully,” The Telegraph reported.
While rare in the general population, hundreds of cases of transverse myelitis have been recorded among people injured after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to The Telegraph, Hoyle’s injury was “alarming” enough that it resulted in a temporary global pause of AstraZeneca’s clinical trials, “while scientists evaluated the situation and assessed the severity of her symptoms.”
Hoyle filed a claim with the VDPS, the U.K.’s government-run vaccine injury compensation scheme. VDPS offers approved recipients a one-time payment of 120,000 pounds (approximately $160,000) — if they meet its 60% disability threshold and can prove their disability directly resulted from their vaccination.
VDPS rejected Hoyle’s claim as her current condition “no longer meets the required disability threshold,” GB News reported.
Hoyle now works for the National Health Service England as a network manager for high-consequence infectious diseases. However, despite her partial recovery, she still experiences nerve pain, weakness and sensory problems.
MRI confirmed ‘it was the vaccine and there was no other cause’
Caroline Pover, chair of trustees of UKCVFamily, a registered charity providing support to the vaccine-injured and their families, said Hoyle’s injuries and the rejection of her claim are unsurprising.
“As the chair of trustees of the only registered charity in England and Wales supporting around 3,000 people who have been injured or bereaved by a COVID vaccine, I hear about these injuries every single day,” Pover said.
Pover is also the author of “Worth a Shot?: Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement — Brianne Dressen’s Story.” The book is about Dressen, a participant in AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial for its COVID-19 shot in 2020.
Dressen, who was 39 when she was vaccinated, was diagnosed with post-vaccine neuropathy in 2021 and is unable to work due to her injuries. She sued AstraZeneca for breach of contract. The case is still pending.
Hoyle told The Telegraph that VDPS “acknowledged that the vaccine caused my transverse myelitis” and that her initial injuries met the 60% threshold. Hoyle recalled that she felt neck and spine pain within an hour of receiving her second dose — followed later by more severe symptoms.
“Exactly 14 days after my second dose, I remember being on shift and I felt a pain going into my neck [and] into my spine. It started spreading into my shoulders, and within an hour or so it was radiating down into my hands. I couldn’t use my fingers properly and I was just in extreme agony,” Hoyle said. “I couldn’t hold a pen.”
An MRI two days later confirmed a diagnosis of transverse myelitis.
“The medical teams that independently reviewed it all said that it was the vaccine and there was no other cause. I didn’t have an underlying medical condition so it could only have been the vaccine,” Hoyle said.
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‘The bigger story’: AstraZeneca resumed trial despite Hoyle’s injury
News of Hoyle’s injury reached AstraZeneca, leading the company to pause its clinical trial. But as Hoyle began recovering from the most severe symptoms of her condition, AstraZeneca resumed its trial.
It was then that VDPS told Hoyle, “You aren’t [injured] now, so you don’t need the payment” — even though a more recent MRI showed Hoyle’s spinal cord damage “will never heal.”
According to the Daily Sceptic, “the bigger story” is not Hoyle’s injury, but that AstraZeneca’s clinical trial “was not ended and the jab withdrawn when this occurred.”
“We can only wonder at what strings were being pulled behind the scenes to keep the show on the road,” the Daily Sceptic wrote.
Pover agreed. “However long it took for confirmation to come that Hoyle’s injury was vaccine-related, at that point every trial participant around the world should have been informed and investigated for any similar symptoms before any trials should have continued,” she said.
Pover said that in Dressen’s case, AstraZeneca claimed that its investigation found her injury was caused by “unknown underlying conditions” and not a direct outcome of vaccination.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine partner compensated Hoyle
Dr. Clare Craig, a diagnostic pathologist and co-chair of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team, said VDPS “is not a compensation scheme” but was instead “designed to provide a prompt lump sum so that people have some money while they pursue a legal case for full compensation.” However, “it has become a farce in which more has been spent running the scheme than paid out to claimants.”
The Telegraph reported that although Hoyle did not receive VDPS compensation, she “was given a high five-figure sum out of court” by Oxford University, which co-developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca.
Pover said that unlike VDPS’ rejection of Hoyle’s claim, the compensation she received from Oxford is unusual.
“VDPS rejects 98% of claimants, but I am surprised that Oxford University settled out of court with Hoyle,” Pover said. She said she hopes more information about the settlement will be made public.
‘There needs to be a change’
Hoyle has now become an advocate for VDPS reform, telling The Telegraph that “there needs to be a change.”
“It should be more modern in terms of what’s justifiable to the person and what they have now. And it should be a scaleable payment, as opposed to a cut-off,” she said. This sliding scale would consider the ongoing impact of an injury.
Hoyle is not alone in calling for reform of VDPS. Heather Hallett, who led the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, last year proposed reducing the lump-sum payment and expanding the program’s eligibility criteria, so more vaccine injury victims can receive compensation.
According to The Telegraph, the U.K. government is considering Hallett’s proposals.
Craig said VDPS requires a “fundamental overhaul,” noting that its “assessment contractor alone has been paid around 48 million pounds [$64 million], while about 250 claimants have received payments totalling roughly 30 million pounds” ($40 million).
“Claims take several years to decide, and some recovery inevitably occurs in that time,” Craig said. Claimants are then told, “either that they cannot prove causation or that they are not disabled enough.”
Last week, the U.K. government accepted another of Hallett’s recommendations — to link medical records from hospitals and general practitioners to monitor vaccine safety. No timeline was announced for the implementation of this proposal.
Decisions made in a ‘concealed back room’
Wayne Rohde, an expert in global vaccine injury compensation programs and author of “The Vaccine Court: The Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program” and “The Vaccine Court 2.0,” said VDPS is comparatively more generous than the federal compensation program for COVID-19 vaccine injuries in the U.S., the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.
However, the process of determining if the victim meets VDPS’ 60% threshold occurs outside of the public eye, in a “concealed back room,” Rohde said.
Craig said the 60% threshold is outdated — “a holdover from industrial injuries, where limbs and eyes were lost.” As such, “it is not an objective measure of harm.”
Rohde said that while the injured in the U.K. can sue vaccine makers, “the burden is on them — they are responsible for funding the suit.”
In a statement to The Telegraph, AstraZeneca expressed sympathy for Hoyle but said its COVID-19 vaccine “has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile.”
Over 80 lawsuits filed in the U.K. alleged injuries caused by the AstraZeneca shot.
In 2024, AstraZeneca withdrew its COVID-19 vaccine from the market — but claimed the withdrawal was due to waning global demand, not safety concerns or the legal challenges in the U.K.
Related articles in The Defender
Will AstraZeneca Have to Pay Medical Expenses for Woman Injured During COVID Vaccine Trial?
‘Historic’: Federal Court Says AstraZeneca Not Immune From Liability in Case Involving Woman Injured by COVID Vaccine During Clinical Trial
AstraZeneca Promised to Pay Medical Expenses for Anyone Injured During Its COVID Vaccine Trials — Now It Wants Immunity
AstraZeneca Begins Withdrawing COVID Vaccines Worldwide, Says Decision Not Linked to Lawsuit
More Than 80 Lawsuits in UK Allege AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Caused Deaths, Severe Injuries
Big Pharma Pushes Back After RFK Jr. Proposes Plan to Improve Compensation for COVID Vaccine Injuries
They are very deliberately using these jabs as a weapon even in a surreptitious manner.
A few weeks ago I received minor surgery that could not be obtained even through private medical care when I tried to purchase that, as BUPA for instance will not cover old conditions or further conditions resulting from them, only brand new conditions.
I had prearranged with the surgical team over the phone before attending the hospital not to receive any injectable anesthetic for the very reason that COVID jab ingredients are known to be being hidden in anaesthetic jabs, dental anesthetics, and even 'saline solution' injections used 'to flush cannulas', and all new 'vaccines'.
And when they again insisted on giving 'an injection' once I actually attended for surgery, I reminded them of our accepted pre-agreement that I was not to receive any injections and they then agreed yet again not to give any injections.
However, once I was actually in the middle of the surgery, managing without any anaesthetic, a doctor said "I am giving you an injection" as he was actually sticking a needle into my body, and with my back to him I could not stop him, and just since then, during the weeks after, I have been in very sudden increasingly agonizing pain, stiffness and weakness all over my body such that I can barely raise my arms to my shoulder level, hold a cooking pot safely, get in and out of bed, move the quilt onto me or off me in bed, and have to use a long gripper even to be able to move my feet (very painfully) into position so that I can slide my feet into my trouser legs at floor level to put trousers on, and slip on footwear.
These are actually polio-like symptoms just like I previously suffered heavily for 3 years after spending 2 months in ICU with 'COVID', four weeks in an induced coma, much of the the time surgically attached to an ECMO blood exchange unit, and I have never really recovered from that round of events that also had left me with permanent heavy weakness, stiffness and pain, but this is an whole new very sudden onset and devastating level.
4 years ago I started out in ICU almost paralyzed from head to feet and spent years trying to get my strength back, though much of the neurological damage was permanent and I have never been able to fully recover, but this new round of medical attack is just a much heavier installment, accompanied by rounds of agonizing cramping in both legs at once, and both hands at once, that even magnesium supplements seem to do little to prevent or relieve, they still keep coming relentlessly, along with Parkinsonianism like symptoms of shaking in my hands, and just after the operation for the first weeks I was getting crushing chest pains, and rapid and difficult breathing and have been suffering intense head pains radiating all down the back of my head in a sheet over my neck onto my upper back. A CT scan, X-rays and blood test so far since then have revealed "nothing" of course.
I can no longer bend over or bend my legs to do this, or use steps or do any shopping or hold a shopping bag except without extreme difficulty, limping heavily, it is as if my whole body is rapidly being turned so stiff, weak and painful that I will ultimately be bedbound. I think that is the deliberate intention.
The 'side effects' of Naproxen and omeprazole that I am sure to encounter some of during further use read like something from a medieval torture chamber. I have only been on this for a few days after a prescription from my GP, and it is so far providing zero relief or help.
Although I still have some limited range of movement and activity at present, this is still rapidly decreasing, it is very difficult for me to even move around or do much even on one level in my dwelling, and the increasing pain and weakness and stiffness is not responding to naproxen and omeprazole, the hospital and my GP tell me it is just 'wear and tear through osteoarthritis', utterly ridiculous. They know they are lying through their teeth.
And for people like me, there is no proof able to be provided of ever having been injected in the first place, because they all collude together with false smiles and deny everything has ever occurred, it is cold-blooded sadism and ultimately mass murder.
If I have done even the slightest exertion, like left my dwelling, got a taxi, then returned
from a shop later, carrying a bag of shopping, I am very much more stiff and weak and in much more pain the next day, and my arms and shoulders are almost impossible to use the next day after carrying even a shopping bag for a few minutes.
They know exactly what they are doing and thoroughly mean to do it. This is a military cull.
Whenever they say a vaccine “has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile,” they're basing that on observational studies or no studies at all.