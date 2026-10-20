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mothman777's avatar
mothman777
6dEdited

They are very deliberately using these jabs as a weapon even in a surreptitious manner.

A few weeks ago I received minor surgery that could not be obtained even through private medical care when I tried to purchase that, as BUPA for instance will not cover old conditions or further conditions resulting from them, only brand new conditions.

I had prearranged with the surgical team over the phone before attending the hospital not to receive any injectable anesthetic for the very reason that COVID jab ingredients are known to be being hidden in anaesthetic jabs, dental anesthetics, and even 'saline solution' injections used 'to flush cannulas', and all new 'vaccines'.

And when they again insisted on giving 'an injection' once I actually attended for surgery, I reminded them of our accepted pre-agreement that I was not to receive any injections and they then agreed yet again not to give any injections.

However, once I was actually in the middle of the surgery, managing without any anaesthetic, a doctor said "I am giving you an injection" as he was actually sticking a needle into my body, and with my back to him I could not stop him, and just since then, during the weeks after, I have been in very sudden increasingly agonizing pain, stiffness and weakness all over my body such that I can barely raise my arms to my shoulder level, hold a cooking pot safely, get in and out of bed, move the quilt onto me or off me in bed, and have to use a long gripper even to be able to move my feet (very painfully) into position so that I can slide my feet into my trouser legs at floor level to put trousers on, and slip on footwear.

These are actually polio-like symptoms just like I previously suffered heavily for 3 years after spending 2 months in ICU with 'COVID', four weeks in an induced coma, much of the the time surgically attached to an ECMO blood exchange unit, and I have never really recovered from that round of events that also had left me with permanent heavy weakness, stiffness and pain, but this is an whole new very sudden onset and devastating level.

4 years ago I started out in ICU almost paralyzed from head to feet and spent years trying to get my strength back, though much of the neurological damage was permanent and I have never been able to fully recover, but this new round of medical attack is just a much heavier installment, accompanied by rounds of agonizing cramping in both legs at once, and both hands at once, that even magnesium supplements seem to do little to prevent or relieve, they still keep coming relentlessly, along with Parkinsonianism like symptoms of shaking in my hands, and just after the operation for the first weeks I was getting crushing chest pains, and rapid and difficult breathing and have been suffering intense head pains radiating all down the back of my head in a sheet over my neck onto my upper back. A CT scan, X-rays and blood test so far since then have revealed "nothing" of course.

I can no longer bend over or bend my legs to do this, or use steps or do any shopping or hold a shopping bag except without extreme difficulty, limping heavily, it is as if my whole body is rapidly being turned so stiff, weak and painful that I will ultimately be bedbound. I think that is the deliberate intention.

The 'side effects' of Naproxen and omeprazole that I am sure to encounter some of during further use read like something from a medieval torture chamber. I have only been on this for a few days after a prescription from my GP, and it is so far providing zero relief or help.

Although I still have some limited range of movement and activity at present, this is still rapidly decreasing, it is very difficult for me to even move around or do much even on one level in my dwelling, and the increasing pain and weakness and stiffness is not responding to naproxen and omeprazole, the hospital and my GP tell me it is just 'wear and tear through osteoarthritis', utterly ridiculous. They know they are lying through their teeth.

And for people like me, there is no proof able to be provided of ever having been injected in the first place, because they all collude together with false smiles and deny everything has ever occurred, it is cold-blooded sadism and ultimately mass murder.

If I have done even the slightest exertion, like left my dwelling, got a taxi, then returned

from a shop later, carrying a bag of shopping, I am very much more stiff and weak and in much more pain the next day, and my arms and shoulders are almost impossible to use the next day after carrying even a shopping bag for a few minutes.

They know exactly what they are doing and thoroughly mean to do it. This is a military cull.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
6d

Whenever they say a vaccine “has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile,” they're basing that on observational studies or no studies at all.

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