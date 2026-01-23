The Defender

The Defender

Neural Foundry
2h

Interesting case that really exposes how thin the research base is for common adult vaccines. The fact that only two studies exist on Td-ITP links in adults despite it being a routinely administered booster is pretty striking. That comparison to the 2021 VAERS spike being equivalent to the previous 20 years combined suggests adverse event reporting systems might miss alot when baselines aren't established throgh dedicated studies.

J K
1h

My dog got immune thrombocytopenia after rabies vaccine.

