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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Safety limits for radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by cellphones, Wi-Fi routers, cell towers and other wireless devices are at least 200 times too high to protect people from cancer risk, according to scientists with the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF).

Current limits are also 8 to 24 times too high to protect against male reproductive harm, including decreased sperm count, sperm vitality and testosterone levels, the scientists concluded.

“Current FCC and ICNIRP public exposure limits need to be reduced by at least 200 times to maintain an acceptable environmental cancer risk of 1 in 100,000,” according to a press release citing the March 14 report in Environmental Health.

The researchers noted that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) set their wireless radiation safety limits based on a handful of studies from the 1980s.

The studies, which had small sample sizes, measured only the short-term impact of RF radiation at levels high enough to heat human tissue.

In the U.S., the FCC sets the wireless radiation limits. Many other countries base their limits on ICNIRP’s recommendations.

ICNIRP is a self-selecting group with “longstanding industry ties that is accountable to no one,” according to the Environmental Health Trust.

Ronald Melnick, Ph.D., a retired toxicologist from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the study’s lead author, said in the ICBE-EMF press release that governments need to “step up, abandon these obsolete guidelines, and conduct rigorous risk assessments using modern toxicological data.”

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D., director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the University of California, Berkeley, and one of the study’s authors, said, “We are constantly surrounded by devices emitting wireless radiation; yet government regulations do not account for the chronic, low-level exposures they create.”

For their report, Melnick and Moskowitz applied standard risk-assessment methods developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to research on RF radiation conducted during the last 30 years.

They found that current wireless radiation limits would need to be drastically altered to protect people, assuming people were exposed 8 hours a day to wireless radiation.

“The science is there; now we need the policy to catch up so we can protect public and occupational health,” Melnick said.

Melnick and Moskowitz authored the study on behalf of ICBE-EMF, a “consortium of scientists, doctors and related professionals” who study wireless radiation and recommend wireless radiation exposure guidelines “based on the best peer-reviewed scientific research publications.”

FCC continues to defy 2021 court order that it review its safety limits

The study comes as the FCC continues to defy a 2021 court order to provide a better explanation for how its current limits — which haven’t been updated since 1996 — adequately protect human health.

The court order directed the FCC to review 11,000 pages of evidence supporting claims that wireless radiation at levels currently allowed by the FCC harms people — especially kids — and the environment.

Meanwhile, the FCC has proposed a rule change that, if adopted, would allow for the uncontrolled proliferation of new cell towers. U.S. lawmakers are advancing a bill that would accomplish the same thing.

“The fact that the FCC has not only failed to comply with the court order, but is accelerating deployment of wireless infrastructure in the meantime, is outrageous,” said

Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program.

She added:

“We call on the FCC and Congress to pause and reevaluate its current plan to deploy cell towers and antennas anywhere and everywhere, prioritize fiber optic and wired connectivity, and work with HHS on looking at the harms of RF radiation and come up with sensible, protective exposure limits, now.”

In a motion filed in November 2025 with the FCC, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) urged the agency to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to set wireless radiation exposure limits that protect public health.

CHD is prepared to take the FCC back to court if the agency doesn’t comply with the 2021 court order, Eckenfels said.

Wireless radiation limits for occupational workers are especially dangerous

Regulatory limits especially need to change to protect workers, as occupational exposure limits for RF radiation are currently set five times higher than those for the public, Melnick and Moskowitz wrote in their report.

Melnick led the design of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) $30 million study on RF radiation exposure.

After roughly 10 years of conducting the study, NTP researchers in 2018 concluded there was “clear evidence” that male rats exposed to high levels of RF similar to those emitted by 2G and 3G cellphones developed cancerous heart tumors, and “some evidence” of tumors in the brain and adrenal gland of exposed male rats.

For the new study, Melnick and Moskowitz analyzed the NTP data using EPA risk-assessment methods to determine how the FCC and ICNIRP could set wireless radiation safety limits that protect against these risks.

They also applied EPA risk assessment methods to data from systematic reviews commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO). A 2024 WHO-backed review looked at the impact of wireless radiation on male fertility.

A 2025 review, also backed by the WHO, examined possible links between wireless radiation exposure and cancer. The review linked RF radiation to an increased risk of malignant gliomas in the brain and malignant schwannomas, or nerve tumors, in the heart in studies on animals. Both tumor types were previously found in human studies, ICBE-EMF noted in a press release about the WHO study.

Regulatory groups need to look at science done in the last 30 years, the authors said.

They urged regulatory groups to lower RF radiation exposure limits by applying the same kind of “rigorous, health-protective methodologies” used by the EPA for other toxic and carcinogenic agents.

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