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Nisanga's avatar
Nisanga
1h

These god-damn Bastards..! Children have the Best Inmmune systems on the Planet.!!!! They Don’t NEED a Vaccine.!!!! Leave the children Alone.!!!!! And if it is looked into, you can Bet the people railing Against Not having so many Vaccines are getting Paid BIG TIME by Big Pharma.!!

Follow the Money💵💰💵💰💵!!

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Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
8m

“The AAP is locked in a fierce fight to protect profits.”

I cut and pasted this e-mail article from the CHD. Other than drowning in the sinking feeling of despair over the power grab of rogue judges directly and intentionally harming our children I am forwarding this to you from Childrens Health Defense

“Buried deep within the 90-page lawsuit that the American Academy of Pediatricians filed against HHS and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lies a cold, hard truth.

The AAP wants the court to reverse recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule — not because it cares about your children’s health.

The AAP is locked in a fierce fight to protect profits.

The largest lobbying group for pediatricians is running scared. Because the revised vaccine schedule requires doctors to actually discuss the risks and benefits of the vaccines they’re used to “routinely” administering.

Those conversations with parents — plus the prospect of administering fewer vaccines — could dent the bottom lines of pediatric practices built on an ever-growing list of mandated, no-questions-asked injections.

You have to scroll down to page 61 of the AAP lawsuit to read why the AAP believes changes to the vaccine schedule “harm” pediatricians:

Because the CDC now says that for some vaccines, parents and doctors should decide together if the vaccine is right for a child, Dr. Molly O’Shea will have to “conduct 30-minute appointments” for some vaccines. This change “will disrupt the workflow of her practice.”

Dr. Aaron Bornstein has seen “a noticeable increase in parent concerns regarding vaccination.” He has also seen “many parents who were on the fence about vaccinating their children and are now choosing not to vaccinate.” And “he and his colleagues have been required to spend time to address them, often without compensation.”

There’s more, but you get the gist.

Parents’ concerns are inconvenient — and addressing them threatens pediatricians’ profits.

The judge in the case asked CHD to submit an amicus brief — meaning, the court did consider our concerns. In the end, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted.

But this story is far from over.

We are moving full speed ahead with our own RICO lawsuit against the AAP, accusing it of running a decades-long scheme to mislead parents, doctors, and policymakers about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

One way or another, we’re going to bring down the AAP — and protect children from the tyranny of mandated vaccines that are neither safe nor necessary.”

But we can’t do it alone.

Please contribute today to help us fight this battle on all fronts — legal, science, advocacy, and education.

Thank you!

Mary Holland, CEO

Children's Health Defense

P.S. Please consider making a monthly donation to help sustain this fight against the AAP and support our science, advocacy and education work. Thank you!

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Children’s Health Defense depends on generous donations from our community. Large or small, every donation gets us closer to achieving our goals.

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Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure. We will restore and protect the health of children by eliminating environmental exposures, holding responsible parties accountable, and establishing safeguards to prevent future harm of children's health.

﻿Protecting Children. Exposing Harms. Seeking Justice.

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