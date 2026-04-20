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mejbcart
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Just let's hope ORACLE won't show up with its lawyers and prevent the deal, while having its largest merger of ALL media and entertrainment(..) out there in works. And yes, their AMPERE COMPUTING, with their cloud 'brain' chip which started right in the right pre-PLANdemic time in 2019, is the thing to watch out, in all the clouds. And 'Soft Bank' took over these 'special chips' right shortly after Jan 2025. That's why Masayoshi Son was SO WELCOMED in WH by the WAR + DESTRUCTION KING, you know who am I talking about.

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