In his new book, “Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,” Peter Navarro, Ph.D., said Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly acknowledged important facts in private diary entries during the COVID-19 pandemic, then publicly pursued contradictory policies that harmed Americans. “He should wind up in prison, and we’ve got the receipts in this book to put him there,” Navarro said on “American Thought Leaders.”

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by Jill Erzen

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private diary reveals a “mind-numbing” contradiction between what the former top U.S. infectious disease official knew about COVID-19 and what he told the public, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro, Ph.D., said last week on “American Thought Leaders.”

In his new book, “Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,” due out Oct. 20, Navarro compares Fauci’s private entries to his own pandemic-era diary, and uses what he calls “a tale of two diaries” to argue that Fauci should face criminal prosecution.

“I show, actually, how a prosecution can and should happen … at the state level, most likely,” Navarro said. “He should wind up in prison, and we’ve got the receipts in this book to put him there.”

Navarro said Fauci repeatedly acknowledged important facts in private, then publicly pursued policies that contradicted those facts — with devastating consequences.

“What he says many times privately in his diary is so at odds with both his public behavior and public statements that it’s mind-numbing,” Navarro said.

Navarro examines the lasting damage caused by lockdowns and other pandemic policies, and the ongoing toll of long COVID.

His book also addresses questions about vaccine safety, including why healthy young people faced COVID-19 vaccination mandates despite concerns about myocarditis, and why women were not warned about miscarriage risks linked to the shots.

‘Fauci knew that he likely was responsible. … And then he covered it up’

Navarro said the controversy over COVID-19’s origins alone prompted him to write the book. “What ensued from that point in time is the biggest cover-up in medical history,” he said.

In April 2020, Navarro publicly argued that SARS-CoV-2 came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. At the time, he faced intense criticism for challenging the natural-origin explanation.

What he didn’t know was that experts had backed the lab-leak theory months earlier in a conference call with Fauci.

According to Fauci’s diary, 10 of 12 experts told Fauci in January 2020 that they believed SARS-CoV-2 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and had been engineered through gain-of-function research.

“Fauci knew as soon as those experts told him, as soon as they said that thing’s from the lab, he knew he was responsible,” Navarro said. Fauci had previously worked to reinstate gain-of-function research and signed off on work at the Wuhan lab.

Fauci knew the research involved turning “bat viruses that were harmless to humans” into viruses “that could kill humans,” Navarro said.

But Fauci urged some scientists to help steer the public away from the lab-origin possibility, according to Navarro.

“He prompted several of those researchers who said it was from the lab to go back and look at the problem and study it and then come back with a different conclusion,” Navarro said.

Weeks later, the researchers published “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” a paper arguing that the virus was not created in a laboratory.

Navarro noted that the paper’s authors were seeking additional grant funding from Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci’s control over research funding gave him considerable influence over scientists, Navarro said.

Fauci failed to disclose his own potential conflict of interest while helping shape the public response to the pandemic, according to Navarro.

“What Fauci did was hide his own culpability,” Navarro said. “He’s telling everybody how to solve this thing. He doesn’t disclose his role in actually causing it. And chaos and authoritarianism ensue under his watch.”

For Navarro, the alleged cover-up is central to the criminal case. “Fauci knew that he likely was responsible for whatever pandemic was heading our way. And then he covered it up,” he said.

Hydroxychloroquine: ‘Blood on Tony Fauci’s hands’

Navarro also cited the controversy around hydroxychloroquine, a low-cost generic drug that he called “one of the safest drugs we have in the world.”

“It moderates your symptoms when you get COVID, and it reduces your risk of mortality,” he said. “That’s a pretty good one-two punch.”

Navarro said he was preparing to distribute 65 million tablets when “hydroxy hysteria” derailed his plans.

According to Navarro, Fauci initially described hydroxychloroquine as safe and worth trying. But within weeks, Fauci reversed his stance and successfully pushed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to oppose the drug.

“A month or so after he says in his diary, ‘Yes, safe, use it,’ he’s raising a crusade against it that runs through the FDA,” Navarro said. “And the FDA makes one of the biggest medical mistakes in the world.”

In June 2020, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Navarro said the decision helped block access to a drug that could save lives.

He estimated that tens of thousands of Americans might have survived if officials had allowed him to proceed with his distribution plan.

“People would be alive today,” he said. “And that’s, again, blood on Tony Fauci’s hands.”

Paxlovid: an example of promoting expensive drugs over better, alternative treatments

Navarro also used Fauci’s experience with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral, to argue that the pandemic response favored expensive pharmaceutical products over cheaper alternatives.

He described Paxlovid as a roughly $2,000-per-course replacement for hydroxychloroquine. He also pointed to Paxlovid’s rebound effect, in which symptoms may return after a patient initially improves.

“You’d take the drug, you’d feel better for a little bit … and then boom! That virus would hit you again harder, a rebound,” he said.

According to Navarro, Fauci experienced a rebound after taking Paxlovid. Fauci then took a second course, experienced another rebound, and developed a collapsed lung that brought him close to death.

Navarro called Fauci’s decision to take a second course “malpractice for a doctor.”

“That’s the guy we put our trust in,” he said.

Navarro sees the promotion of Paxlovid over hydroxychloroquine as an example of what he called the “medical industrial complex,” where pharmaceutical companies, government grantmakers, insurers and researchers have financial incentives that conflict with patients’ well-being.

“It’s the grants, people who get the grants, the people who give the grants. It’s Big Pharma, it’s the medical insurance,” Navarro said. “They don’t have our interests in their interest. They have their interests in their interest.”

‘The ending is not written yet’

Navarro said public health officials and media outlets continued following Fauci’s lead even after the initial uncertainty of the pandemic began to fade.

“The fog of pandemic war” would dissipate, but officials continued following “the gospel of Fauci,” and more “mistakes were made,” he said.

Navarro wants Fauci to testify under oath about the pandemic’s origins and the decisions that shaped the U.S. response.

“Let’s figure out what happened in Wuhan, and we’ll all be better off,” Navarro said. “And one way to do that is to get Fauci on the stand, get him subpoenaed, put him on trial.”

He added:

“It’s just so extraordinary that a guy who … in all likelihood was responsible for the creation of the pandemic could get a bobblehead and millions of dollars in fortune out of that and not be held accountable.”

He hopes the book helps change that.

“The ending is not written yet,” he said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do with ‘Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,’ to write the ending where he is held accountable for all of the misery that he imposed on just about everybody in this world.”

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