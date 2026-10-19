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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
8d

Sorry, my friends, it's all a show!

Don't believe me? Let's go back decades to look at a quote from someone at the top of the NIH.

Carlton Gadjuske, National Institute of Health director at Ft. Detrick, noted, "In the facility I have a building where more good and loyal Communists, scientists from the USSR and mainland China work, with full passkeys to all the laboratories, than there are Americans. Even the Army's infectious disease unit is loaded with foreign workers not always friendly nationals."

Did you get that? They were literally bringing in the brightest Luciferian minds to destroy our health system all the way back then.

Welcome to revelation1823.net in technicolor

Thank you, Defender!

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Allen's avatar
Allen
8d

These half-truths and soft admissions from the so-called leaders of the "health freedom movement" who offer up their "theories", which are evidence free nonsense, also preserve the fundamental lies of the "Covid" pandemic. Not sure why people feel the need to believe "something happened" in 2020 when there's no more evidence for this than there is for a Martian landing.

One consequence of pushing such absurd suppositions as "lab leak" is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.

But perhaps the biggest problem with accepting and promoting various quack theories, lab leak e.g., is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” caused by a “unique viral pathogen” in the spring of 2020. In so doing, such theories hide the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.

Not only does the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that this was a mass murder spree set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation”

Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency it was an Intel operation, a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order- the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2.

There's no such thing as Covid as some unique clinical condition. The only "novel" thing about "Covid" is the scale of the propaganda and the extent to which the public went along with the scam.

In 2020 in a nation full of hypochondriacs whose bodies are bombarded with toxic crap both internally and externally 24/7, who gulp down all manner of pills and poisons, a specific name for their various conditions was burned into their brains and it was demanded of them that this and only this name be the cause of everything that ailed everyone.

There's no such thing as Covid.

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