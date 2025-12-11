"Whooping cough can be terrifying"

The Defender

Allen
21m

"I was astonished and not a little perturbed to find that when you draw a graph of the death rate from whooping cough that starts in the mid nineteenth century, you can clearly see that at least 99 percent of the people who used to die of whooping cough in the nineteenth and early twentieth century had stopped dying before the vaccine against whooping cough was introduced, initially in the 1950s and universally in the 1960s.

"I also realized that the reason the Department of Health's graphs made the vaccine appear so effective was because they didn't start until the 1940s when most of the improvements in health had already occurred." — Dr. Jayne Donegan

"Whooping cough", aka pertussis, as a unique clinical condition is dubious at best. Can we get more information on those who were involved in these most recent "bouts" of whooping cough? What environmental and toxicological factors are involved? I'm guessing most of those kids were living in poverty and factors other than some bacterium could be identified if a proper forensic analysis were done.

The original "discovery" named in honor of Jules Bordet (the alleged bacterium was named Bordetella pertussis) was published in the Annales de l'Institut Pasteur in 1906 under a paper titled, "Le microbe de la coqueluche"—"The cough microbe." The first alleged isolated pertussis bacillus came from the expectorate of Bordet's son who had just contracted a serious cough.

Once they claimed this microbe as the specific agent leading to widespread respiratory ailments, the daily hazards of the turn-of-the-century industrial era—filthy street sewage, poor nutrition, heavy air pollution, and overall squalid living conditions—were no longer deemed causes for illness. Instead, they were sidelined by those who were in hot pursuit of the opportunity to invent a vaccine.

The story of the pertussis vaccine is largely the story of bacteriologist Pearl Kendrick and public health scientist Grace Eldering. In 1932, Kendrick and Eldering began the whooping cough research project in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They designed and directed the first large-scale controlled clinical trial for the pertussis vaccine. This was hailed at the time as one of the greatest field tests in microbe-hunting history. The original field trial design was methodologically flawed. The "vaccinated" experimental group was self-selected, but the unvaccinated control subjects were randomly chosen.

Along with these operational deficiencies was the largely overlooked fact that the study was conducted during the height of the Great Depression (an era of extreme deprivation in which daily life consisted of grinding poverty, food scarcity, substandard housing, and extraordinary social stressors). As Grace Elder noted, "[W]e learned about pertussis and the Depression at the same time."

Both the original studies relating to the so-called bacterium and the studies for the vaccine were fraught with poor methodologies.

Dingo Roberts
26m

"Whooping cough can be terrifying"

So can a visit to the pediatrician's office for a "well child visit".

