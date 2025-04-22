The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
7h

Tragic to see promotion of the biological myth of RNA molecules with fidelity to pandemic and promotion of lie that Gain of Function is anything but the transfected cell culture with clones grown in E.coli because they NEVER replicate without hijacking bacteria.

Media psyops are the primary danger and fake opposition denying biology as guilty. GoF is how ALL virology is done because Mother Nature NEVER conforms to petrie dish models.

Shameful that five years into this fraud ZERO progress is made by CHD biology.

https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NickyDee's avatar
NickyDee
8h

At this point in History. Anyone saying Lab Leak is disinformation and/or misinformation whilst simultaneously Anyone saying natural origin is also Disinformation and/or misinformation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture