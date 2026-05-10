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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1hEdited

just wonder, is Sec. RFK Jr on this 'people to go list' too??? Or and when they all are going to be joined by the pres-I-dent for his latest war crimes and LIES???

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margie's avatar
margie
1m

this is so sick. trump is so sick.

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