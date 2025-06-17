The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
3h

I have followed Conrad’s story with abject horror at the way her employer treated her and the way her intentions to perform professionally and diligently within the confines of do no harm. It’s beyond insanity that Conrad was fired for her diagnosis of connecting dots and trying to draw attention to obvious untoward effects of an EAU genetic delivery system that was known to not be safe and effective. Informed consent was denied to patients as was and is the truth about the known SE of this experimental highly controversial injection that did not meet the definition of a ‘vaccine’ Case in point the CDC conveniently redefined the term vaccine to support their maligned agenda to get a needle in every arm. The fact that hospitals participated in the misrepresentations denials of fact and then punished employees who had the integrity to call out their criminal acts is a sign of how corrupt and complicit administrators were and how little concern was shown for the patient their families their staff and most horrific the truth. I pray Conrad wins the case for no other reason then to restore integrity to a health care system slaves to Big Pharma and the Globalists. Kudos to Conrad she has been a hero of mine since she began to cry from

The rooftops the criminality of those administrators who were complicit in the falsification of documentation which use to be a crime…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3h

Good for Conrad for doing the right thing! I'm rooting for her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture