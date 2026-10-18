This week, The Defender’s readers followed troubling reports of psychiatric disorders following COVID vaccination, questions about decisions made behind closed doors at the CDC, and a significant change in how Europe will test cellphones for radiation exposure.
Running through these stories is a familiar concern: Are health regulators listening to the people they’re supposed to protect?
But the conversation doesn’t end with our reporting. Readers are sharing personal experiences, asking difficult questions and weighing in on the issues that matter to them.
Here are the stories that caught your attention this week — and what some of you had to say.
In the Headlines
Two of this week’s most-read stories examined reports of psychiatric symptoms following COVID vaccination and the experiences of people who say their health concerns were dismissed by medical professionals and government agencies.
An analysis of CDC V-safe reports identified accounts of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health problems following vaccination. While these reports warrant investigation, they do not independently establish causation.
In another report, The Defender interviewed individuals and families who described the physical and emotional toll of their suspected injuries — and the additional suffering of feeling unheard.
The European Commission has adopted a new standard requiring cellphones to be tested for radiation emissions while touching the body, rather than at a distance of 5 millimeters.
The change, scheduled to take effect in March 2028, comes amid ongoing questions about whether current testing standards adequately reflect real-world exposure.
Comments by the editor-in-chief of MedPage Today raised questions about whether CDC vaccine advisers settled recommendations privately before holding public meetings.
Federal transparency requirements generally call for advisory committee deliberations to be open to the public, subject to certain exceptions. Were the rules followed?
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What Readers Are Saying
Behind the research findings and statistics are people and families living with serious health problems.
Responding to our report on psychiatric disorders reported after COVID vaccination, reader Jason Brain shared his family’s experience:
“Yes, my father is still struggling to recover from a serious neurological autoimmune disorder that he got after taking two Moderna mRNA-LNP covid shots. The pain and despair is real; evil stuff.”
Jason’s account highlights the emotional toll of serious illness on patients and families, and the importance of thoroughly investigating suspected adverse reactions.
Your Turn
Have you or someone close to you experienced a suspected vaccine injury? What happened when you sought medical help?
We invite you to share your experience in the comments. Your stories and perspectives are an important part of the conversation.
The Rest of This Week’s Most-Read News
Catch up on other stories you may have missed:
CHD Urges Supreme Court to Protect West Virginians’ Religious Freedom and Parents’ Rights
Argentinian Official Who Oversaw Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials Sued for Failing to Prevent Fentanyl Deaths
Take Action
Deadline Oct. 22: Tell the FCC What You Think About Wireless Radiation
The Federal Communications Commission is accepting public comments concerning wireless radiation exposure and cellphone testing procedures.
If you have concerns, research to share or relevant personal experiences, here’s an opportunity to make your voice heard.
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