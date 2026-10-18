This week, The Defender’s readers followed troubling reports of psychiatric disorders following COVID vaccination, questions about decisions made behind closed doors at the CDC, and a significant change in how Europe will test cellphones for radiation exposure.

Running through these stories is a familiar concern: Are health regulators listening to the people they’re supposed to protect?

But the conversation doesn’t end with our reporting. Readers are sharing personal experiences, asking difficult questions and weighing in on the issues that matter to them.

Here are the stories that caught your attention this week — and what some of you had to say.

In the Headlines

Two of this week’s most-read stories examined reports of psychiatric symptoms following COVID vaccination and the experiences of people who say their health concerns were dismissed by medical professionals and government agencies.

What Readers Are Saying

Behind the research findings and statistics are people and families living with serious health problems.

Responding to our report on psychiatric disorders reported after COVID vaccination, reader Jason Brain shared his family’s experience: “Yes, my father is still struggling to recover from a serious neurological autoimmune disorder that he got after taking two Moderna mRNA-LNP covid shots. The pain and despair is real; evil stuff.” Jason’s account highlights the emotional toll of serious illness on patients and families, and the importance of thoroughly investigating suspected adverse reactions. Read Jason’s comment and join the discussion →

Your Turn

Have you or someone close to you experienced a suspected vaccine injury? What happened when you sought medical help?

We invite you to share your experience in the comments. Your stories and perspectives are an important part of the conversation.

The Rest of This Week’s Most-Read News

Catch up on other stories you may have missed:

Take Action

Deadline Oct. 22: Tell the FCC What You Think About Wireless Radiation

The Federal Communications Commission is accepting public comments concerning wireless radiation exposure and cellphone testing procedures. If you have concerns, research to share or relevant personal experiences, here’s an opportunity to make your voice heard. Learn how to submit your comment →

CHD Is Hiring!

Want to help advance the mission of Children’s Health Defense? Explore current employment opportunities and learn how to join the team. View job opportunities →

Thank you for being part of The Defender community. Your comments, questions and experiences help keep the conversation going. Keep reading, keep asking questions, and join us again next week.