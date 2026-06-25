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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
1h

Yes to "... a lowering of the genetic threshold required to reach a toxic tipping point...". Of all contributing factors, this one seems the most reasonable.

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1hEdited

Psychiatry is just trying to keep themselves relevant, like they did with their absurd DSM V book and diagnoses and psych meds. I call b_llsh_t on their genetic diagnostic lame autism/adhd excuse paper. Or better yet, fraud like most of the rest of their work. They're the one's who need CBT and should probably get off the Adderral and Ritalin, lol, so they could stop publishing so much prolific garbage.

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