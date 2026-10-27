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Mona Wenger's avatar
Mona Wenger
12h

No. No.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
12h

"Every Vaccine Since 1986 Has Been a Bioweapon!" & "Vaccination Is Not Immunization, It Is Sterilization & Extermination."

The above quote is from Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a former NIH researcher, scientist, and whistleblower against Dr. Anthony Fauci

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Defender!

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