The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

unfortunately everyday at McDonald's eating hamburger and drinking coke will do that to children. so sad to see, how many people prefer to eat out, instead of feeding their children and themselves a nice home cooked meal, which would solve quite a few of the problems.

As to dieting, I am overweight too, but the last I will do is inject a chemical!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture