The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane N's avatar
Diane N
6h

The fact that klaus Schwab is 87 years old and larry Ellison is 80 and they seem to have the vitality of an average person in their 40s is evidence that the lifestyle they're trying to force on us is toxic. It is destroying our health and shortening our lifespan. Their greed is literally killing us

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
elsa's avatar
elsa
8h

Psycopathic degen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture