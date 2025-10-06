The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
2h

Could the problem lie with known causes of cancer, the covid shots? While I wish that all things would be grown organically for everyone's and the earth's sake, these farming methods have been around a long while. Yes, they are dangerous. But as to the sudden rise in cancers--we know what is causing this. It is the covid shots.

I ask the Defender to quit running cover for shots which are killing people. You know they cause cancer and you know the mechanism for how they cause cancer. There is an epidemic of turbo cancer and you won't call for ending the shots that are causing it. Why not?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture