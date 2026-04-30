Watch: Vaccine Mandates and the ‘War on Informed Consent’ — an Interview With Jeremy Hammond

In an exclusive interview with The Defender Senior Reporter Michael Nevradakis, independent journalist Jeremy Hammond discusses how censorship — especially in the case of medical science — affects the right to informed consent. That right can be lost even without someone “tying you down on a table and sticking a needle in your arm,” Hammond said. “It's violated in numerous other ways, including the censorship.”

Interview transcript:

Michael Nevradakis: Hi, everyone. This is Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender.

And today, for the latest in our new Substack video series and interview series, I’m joined by independent journalist Jeremy Hammond.

So Jeremy, good morning and welcome.

Jeremy Hammond: Hey, good morning. Thanks for having this conversation with me.

Nevradakis: Great to have you, Jeremy, and let’s get right into the thick of things. You’re the author of a book titled “The War on Informed Consent.”

This book deals with vaccine mandates. And we’ve heard so much over the recent years, and especially during the years of COVID, about the need to protect others, the need to protect public health, how we all have a responsibility and a part in sort of doing this.

So, how are these mandates actually a violation of informed consent?

Hammond: Well, informed consent, this right, really arises from the right to liberty and the right to ownership over our own bodies.

And so we each have a right to — and this is protected under international law, there are international treaties that recognize and protect the right to informed consent and, of course, it’s also protected under U.S. law.

But, somehow, when it comes to this particular class of products known as vaccines, this right is systematically violated because informed consent cannot occur under conditions of coercion.

It’s just a basic premise of the right that if there’s any element of coercion, that is contrary to the protection of the right to informed consent.

And so that’s what a mandate is. It’s coercion and it’s the use of government force to try to coerce people into certain behaviors, and so that ipso facto violates the right to informed consent.

But it’s not just mandates, it’s not just that there are, like, school mandates where if you don’t, you know, meet certain vaccination requirements, that you’re not allowed to attend the public schools.

I mean, that’s a very direct violation of the right, but it also, the systematic violation of this right occurs by other means as well.

It occurs through other types of coercion, including various types of pressures. At the pediatrician’s office, for example, parents are being told, very oftentimes with many clinics, that if you don’t keep up to date with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC’s or the [American Academy of Pediatrics] AAP’s schedule, then you cannot be a patient at our clinic anymore.

That’s coercion. That’s a direct violation of the right to informed consent.

And it also happens through the, this right can be violated as well through deception.

People, you know, the focus of the policy goal of a high vaccination rate is contrary to the goal of providing people the information that they need to be able to make an informed choice.

So the policy goal itself is the wrong goal.

I mean, the goal ought to be to provide people with information to be able to make an informed choice, but that’s not the goal.

And so, therefore, the benefits of vaccines are exaggerated, the risks are downplayed.

The risks of the diseases that they’re intended to prevent are exaggerated, and the benefits of infection are downplayed.

For example, you know, natural immunity being an opportunity cost, superior natural immunity being an opportunity cost of vaccination, these things are never considered in policymaking.

So, in practically every way, this right is being systematically violated.

Nevradakis: And then the equal but opposite sort of scenario to people being mandated into getting something injected into their bodies are doctors that are coerced or pressured into giving these shots, even if they actually disagree and don’t want to or don’t feel that it’s appropriate for particular patients.

So talk more about how this violation extends to physicians, pediatricians and especially those that spoke out during the years of COVID.

Hammond: Sure, absolutely.

This speaks to the role of medical licensing and how licensing is a weaponization by the state against physicians.

So the goal being to get physicians to conform to what’s described as standard of care.

And we saw this in my book, “The War on Informed Consent,” is a case study in the weaponization of medical licensing against Dr. Paul Thomas, who left a group practice because he felt that the policy of the one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare with vaccinations was the wrong approach.

And so he started his own clinic based, founded on the principle of respecting the right to informed consent.

And so his approach was to just provide parents with information so that they could make an informed choice by them, for themselves, for each vaccine and each child because an individualized risk-benefit analysis is always necessary.

There’s kind of this idea that bureaucrats in Washington or state capitals have somehow the knowledge to be able to make a risk-benefit analysis to conduct that analysis on behalf of the entire population, which is utterly ludicrous and unscientific.

There has to be an individualized risk-benefit analysis, and so that’s the approach that Dr. Thomas had.

And, but that’s, but again, that was contrary to the state’s goal, the state’s policy goal of achieving a high vaccination rate.

And so there was a conflict between his approach, and so the medical board targeted him and released, and challenged him to produce a study and produce evidence to support his different approach, which I think they thought that he wouldn’t be able to accomplish, a hoop he wouldn’t be able to jump through. But he did.

He published a study using his patient data and comparing health outcomes between the variably vaccinated patients in his clinic and the completely unvaccinated patients in his clinic.

And it showed very clearly that the unvaccinated children were far healthier and far lower rates of various chronic illnesses.

And 11 days after that study was published in a peer-reviewed journal, the medical board had a meeting to emergently suspend his license on the false pretext that he was a threat to public health — the truth being that he was a threat to the public health establishment.

Nevradakis: And of course, Dr. Paul Thomas is a plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit that CHD filed earlier this year, challenging the American Academy of Pediatrics on just this issue of what they are recommending their members do. And of course, they’re the largest pediatric group in the U.S.

Now we’ve talked about how patients have their right to informed consent violated. We spoke about how doctors are pressured and coerced and face the loss of their licenses.

And then the sort of, like, the cherry on top is the censorship that all parties then face if they try to express these sorts of views on many social media platforms, in the mainstream media, of course.

You’re an independent journalist, Jeremy. Tell us a little bit about how this censorship has affected you and others like you.

Hammond: Yeah, the censorship was a real problem, especially during the COVID pandemic, because if you were trying to correct official government disinformation, you were silenced.

So, for example, the CDC in August 2021 claimed that the COVID-19 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines conferred immunity that was stronger and better than natural immunity, which was contradicted at the time by virtually all of the non-CDC originating medical literature. And also was falsified a few months later by a CDC study using the CDC’s own data and published by CDC researchers in its own journal, where they showed that no, actually natural immunity was superior, of course.

And so I tried, so I wrote an article about that CDC study that showed that no, the people who had natural immunity had better protection than the people who got the vaccines.

And again, the CDC’s own data, and, but I wrote an article about that, and it was posted on LinkedIn.

And ironically, I wasn’t ever censored on Facebook or Twitter at the time, the way I was on LinkedIn. But LinkedIn removed that post and then permanently suspended my account on the grounds that I was spreading misinformation.

Because their policy is that if you say anything contrary to quote-unquote public health authorities, that is by definition misinformation.

So if the public health authorities are lying to people, you can’t challenge it.

And this was a big problem throughout the pandemic that, trying to correct the official disinformation would get you silenced and censored and banned and your posts would be removed. Or you would get the fact check. You know, the faux fact-check articles that they would put out, that were more misinformative than the posts they were claiming to correct.

And so, yeah, it was outright silencing. And this is another, this is again another violation of the right to informed consent because they don’t want people to be informed. They want people to be misinformed and disinformed.

And so again, this goes back to the, you know, it doesn’t come down to just like it, it’s not, it doesn’t require them bursting down your door and tying you down on a table and sticking a needle in your arm, for this right to be violated.

It’s violated in numerous other ways, including the censorship. The censorship is also a manifestation of this violation, this systematic violation of the right to informed consent.

Nevradakis: And of course, what came out of this was, among many other things, the list of the Disinformation Dozen and, of course, lots of lawsuits that are still ongoing in many cases that are challenging this censorship. And CHD is involved in some of those cases.

Before we wrap up, Jeremy, you’ve written some stories that we’ve published in The Defender, but where can our readers and our audience find more of your work?

Hammond: Yeah, I’m at JeremyRHammond.com. And that’s where people can go to read all my articles and, as well as sign up for my newsletters. I have a free newsletter. You can get on my mailing list and stay updated with my work.

So it’s JeremyRHammond.com.

Nevradakis: So, Jeremy, thank you so much for sharing these insights with us and going into a bit of a deeper dive into some of the writing and research that you’ve done. And we hope to have you back on soon.

Hammond: Sounds good.

Nevradakis: Thank you.

Hammond: Thank you.

Read more about Jeremy Hammond here.