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Pool Slasher's avatar
Pool Slasher
5h

My father died from liver cancer right after his COVID jabs. My mother and brother both died of colon cancer with months of being jabbed. My Uncle Dave and Aunt Diane both got cancers soon after getting jabbed, ass cancer and breast cancer, respectively. My sister Martha had a massive heart clot from her mandated shots. My next door neighbor Irene's uterus rotted out from cancer. My sister in law Sarsh got adrenal gland cytoma diagnosed by accident after her first booster shot.

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
44m

There were 3 Lab Leaks!!

This bioeeapon was created in the 1990's, in a Lab at Chapel Hill in North Carolina. For those who want the facts......find any/all video's done by Dr David E Martin.

And once you see these facts , backed up with soecimens you will start to question those that are talking about one lab leak are in on it.

Why isn't Dr. Martin in front of Congress???

ANSWER: Because what we see, coming from these criminals (Congress) is holographically a simulation.

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