WATCH: RFK Jr. Sworn in as HHS Secretary
USAID Bankrolled Secretive Nonprofit Global News Network With Alleged Ties to Censorship
Study Finds 37 Safety Signals for COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy, CDC Still Urges Women to Get the Shots
Merck, FDA Knew Gardasil HPV Vaccine Was Contaminated With DNA
Amish Farmer’s Raw Milk Win Signals Hope for Food Freedom
‘An Alamo Moment for the First Amendment’: Congress Holds Hearing on Government Censorship
Teens Who Eat Ultraprocessed Foods Have Lower Muscle Mass
‘Cancer Gag Act’ Would Protect Pesticide Companies From Lawsuits
German Startup With Ties to Gates Foundation Awarded $5 Million to Develop Nasal mRNA Vaccine
PR Firm Shuts Down Site That Profiled Pesticide Critics After Investigation Reveals USAID Funding
Yes RFK Jr This Time Has Finally Arrived to have the best HHS Director yet The so called Healthcare System is a Criminal Cabal focused on Big Pharma Profits Genocide Depopulation Tactics Many have been permanently harmed suffered Died Been Killed Deliberately Intentionally at the dirty blood stained hands of EVIL Satanic Doctors Nurses Hospitals List is Long of those WHO should be prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity
My favorite parts of Covid:
#84
Covid is a stimulus package.
To stimulate the transfer of your wealth to people like me.
Before you die.
That way, your family, and your children, will be economically dependent on people …
Like me.
.