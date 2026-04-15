WATCH: ‘I Have to Speak the Truth’ — Texas Doctor Who Rejected COVID Vaccines No Longer Pushes Parents to Comply With CDC Schedule

In an exclusive interview with The Defender Senior Reporter Suzanne Burdick, Texas primary care doctor Osvaldo Villarreal recounts how the data on COVID-19 vaccines led him to first question, then reject the vaccines — a decision that cost him the job he loved at a community clinic. It turned out to be the best thing that happened to him, he said.

Interview transcript:

Suzanne Burdick: Hey everybody, I’m Suzanne Burdick. I’m a senior reporter with The Defender, the news and views website of Children’s Health Defense.

I’m here today with Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal.

He is a primary care doctor in Boerne, Texas, who has been treating children for over 14 years. And I wanted to speak with him about how his eyes were opened, particularly during the COVID pandemic, regarding vaccines, and how those experiences led him to open his own clinic, where he now has a very successful practice in which he does not administer vaccines.

So, Dr. Villarreal, thanks for being here with me today.

Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal: Thank you for inviting me.

Burdick: So, tell me a bit about why you wanted to be a doctor.

Villarreal: Well, actually, I wanted to be a vet, a veterinarian, so I went to Texas A&M with the intention of being a veterinarian. I love animals. But towards my senior year, I decided to volunteer for a veterinarian from my hometown of Laredo. I liked it, but I just didn’t see myself doing that for the rest of my life. So it’s like, hmm, what do I do?

And I was talking to a mentor of mine and she said, “Well, you like science, you should be a doctor.” It’s like, doctor, hmm, maybe. So I really like kids. I like interacting with kids. So, I said, maybe a pediatrician. So I volunteered for a pediatrician there in Laredo where I’m from. And I said, OK, this is what I want to do.

Burdick: Beautiful. And so, I know you’ve shared with me that the COVID pandemic was pretty changeful for you, but give us a sense of what was your approach to vaccines and pharmaceutical companies before COVID.

Villarreal: It was, it’s safe and effective, you know, it’s, they’re safe and effective, and we just, that’s what they teach us, we never look into it and that’s what it is.

There’s no conversations about, you know, how effective are they, any adverse reactions, and that’s what I thought. That’s what I thought.

So when I had families in the clinic, I used to work in a community health clinic where the families that, maybe throughout my medical career, there were maybe 10 families who wouldn’t vaccinate. So, I would never fire them. I would never talk down to them. I would, every time I would see them, I would tell them, as a doctor, I recommend you should get the vaccines, but at the end of the day, you’re the parent, so you decide. Because I thought vaccines are the best things that you can do for your children.

But then, once I started looking into it, my eyes started opening up, regarding vaccines through Dr. Paul Thomas, reading his book, listening to podcasts. I’m a huge fan of The Highwire. There’s a lot of truth that comes through The Highwire.

And I actually attended conferences. I went to, unfortunately, Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away. I was exposed to other doctors, Dr. [Sherri] Tenpenny, and Del Bigtree actually spoke there as well.

So, there was, there’s an internal conflict because the more I look into vaccines, the more I start to realize that it’s not what they teach us. And so, at first, I was like, it can’t be right, you know. It cannot be right because, you know, all the mainstream doctors, all the institutions tell us that these are safe and effective.

They, you know, these fringe people must be wrong. But the more I actually started doing my own research, I started realizing that these fringe people were actually right.

And I came to a point before COVID that I said, I have to practice differently. I cannot practice the same. So, now, whenever a new family will come in, I would tell them, “OK, you’re the mom, you’re the dad, you’re going to tell me what you want to do. Do you want to follow the CDC schedule? Do you want to do a vaccine-friendly plan by like, you know, Dr. Paul Thomas or Dr. Bob Sears? Or do you wish not to vaccinate?”

And the parents like, “What, I can do that?” Like, “Yeah, that’s your right.”

And so, at that point, I said my days are numbered because every month at the community health clinic where I used to work, we would get a report card, a vaccine report card, and we want everybody to be up here and my report card was going like this, which is decreasing. And I said, well, my days are numbered, you know. That’s the way it’s going to be. I have to speak the truth.

And then when COVID came in 2020, my eyes were wide open. My eyes were wide open.

Burdick: Let’s go there, then, to COVID. So already you’re kind of having more realizations and getting kind of a professional, I don’t say punishment, but you’re noticing this report card. The results are not going the way that probably the clinic authorities would like. What happens during the pandemic?

Villarreal: So, with the pandemic, you know, I was getting in trouble because, you know, you’re supposed to, you know, wear your mask and, you know, you’re supposed to be, you know, 100% vaccines.

This is the best thing that ever could happen to the population, to the world.

But I was saying, “Well, show me the data. How long have they done these studies for, you know? Have you looked at theirs? Have you seen how many people have been injured by this vaccine?”

And so, they did not want to have that conversation. Whenever I would raise those points, I remember actually talking to the CEO of the company where I used to work, and he says, ‘We just follow what the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] tells us.’

And I said, “Well, you know, if you, if science, science, you must always question science, you know, science is ever evolving.” And I distinctly remember, he says, “We don’t question that, we just follow what the CDC tells us.”

So, at that point, I knew again my days were numbered because I was not going to get the COVID shot. And I was not going to give the COVID shot.

So I actually, we got a memo where we used to work saying the vaccine is here, we strongly encourage everybody to get it. OK, cool, I’m not going to do it. Here comes another memo: We have the vaccines. We have a surplus of vaccines. We strongly encourage everybody to get it. So I’m not going get it.

And then the last memo: Everybody must get the COVID vaccine by October 20-something, or that’s it. So at that point, I knew, OK, I’m out because I’m not going get it and I’m not going to give it.

Burdick: Wow. And so it sounds like you had been, thankfully, doing a lot of inward work and kind of research, preparing you to that point, because that’s a big decision to make.

Villarreal: Absolutely, absolutely, yeah, I was looking. Well, I remember having the conversation with the CEO, “Sir, this is not an FDA-approved vaccine.” “Yes, it is.” “No, no, it’s FDA authorized. You know, have you looked? They have no long-term…” So he didn’t really know, like most people didn’t really know. They just believe that they’re just safe and effective, and that’s all you can do.

But I was really getting into the weeds as far as getting information, as far as with the COVID vaccine. A lot of really good sources of information was The Highwire. The Highwire provided a lot of really good information.

When I can look at the data myself, and so, you know, I looked into that data and I provided it to the administration, but it wasn’t so. They are safe and effective.

Burdick: Wow. So, during the pandemic, and correct me if I’ve got the timeline wrong, you leave the community health clinic. And then in 2022, you launched your own private practice, Abrazos Optimum Health, in Boerne, Texas. What was that transition like, and what were some of the joys and challenges?

Villarreal: It was scary. It was scary because I thought I was going to retire at this place where I used to work, you know. I love the community, I love what I do. So the unknown is scary.

Being a direct primary care clinic, it’s scary because, like, people are going to pay? If they already have insurance, why would they pay? But I remember speaking to some pediatric chiropractors in the area, and they said, “Yes, if you open a clinic, the patients will come.” Like, “Really?” Like, ‘Yeah, they will come.”

And it started slow. But eventually, you know, it picked up. And I don’t have to advertise. The parents do it for me.

I love what I do because, unfortunately, doctors are not in charge anymore. Doctors are, the administration is in charge. The insurance is in charge.

Burdick: Describe for us, like, how does your clinic differ from, like, a traditional healthcare clinic?

Villarreal: So, yeah, I don’t take insurance. I don’t take insurance. So, what I tell everybody, I tell my parents, I’m responsible to you and the man upstairs, and that’s it.

Not to some administration telling me I must meet certain metrics. You must have this many vaccines. You must, you know, do this X, Y. Or some insurance telling me, again, you must have certain people, you know, percentage of your population vaccinated.

So I collaborate with the parents to come up with a plan to find the root cause of whatever problem there is with their children. That is my role, to collaborate with the parents. I’m not here to dictate to the parents what to do. No, no. I’m here to work with the parents, and let’s see what solution we can come up with, with whatever problem their children are having.

Burdick: That’s really beautiful, and it makes me want to ask, like, what do you most want to tell doctors, given all that you’ve experienced, what do you want to tell doctors regarding vaccines and healthcare, and what do you want to tell patients regarding vaccines and healthcare?

Villarreal: Well, for the doctors, it’s like, when you’re working in a mainstream clinic, which pretty much means you’re taking insurance, it’s all about metrics, you know.

You must do X, Y and Z, but it’s not necessarily what’s best for the patient. You must have so many patients with their flu vaccines or their COVID vaccines. But it’s never, or it’s rarely, about the patient.

And doctors are overwhelmed, you know. They have to see so many patients, and they have so little time. So they just have to come up with, OK, what’s the quick solution to your problem, you know. OK, here’s your medicine, see you later.

Even if they wanted to, they cannot get to the root cause of the problem. They don’t have time.

But when you have a direct primary care, you do have the time to actually ask all the questions, to ask about nutrition, ask about sleep, ask about exercise. So you can find, what is the root cause of what the problem is.

And then, again, in collaboration with the patient, come up with a solution.

Being pushed out or fired was the best thing that ever happened to me. So I appreciate that because otherwise I was too chicken to go because I was too comfortable where I was.

Burdick: Wow. And it sounds like the kind of healthcare you’re providing is deeply meaningful, right? Because you are able and taking the time to look for root causes rather than just having to be obedient to that pressure of got to move them through, got to, you know, notch up number of clients and things like that. Wow. Is there anything that we didn’t chat about today that you wanted to say, or anything else that you’d like to add?

Villarreal: Like I mentioned before, doctors, pediatricians, they need to start listening to the patients, to the parents. It’s not like it used to be, where this is the only way you, you know, I’m the doctor and this is the only way it has to be done.

The parents or the patients are becoming more independent. They’re becoming more educated, and so we need to evolve or else become extinct.

And the direct primary care model, I think, is one of the ways to do that.

Burdick: Dr. Villarreal, thank you so much for your time. Where can people find you?

Villarreal: I don’t have any social media. My website is abrazosoptimumhealth.com.

Burdick: OK, thank you so much for your time.

Villarreal: Thank you.

Read more about Dr. Villarreal here.