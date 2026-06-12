Watch: ‘Fallout From the Rollout’ — Vaccine Injury Stories the UK COVID Inquiry Wouldn’t Publish

In an exclusive interview with Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, author Caroline Pover discussed how the U.K. COVID Inquiry acknowledged COVID-19 vaccine injuries but failed to investigate them. When the inquiry declined to publish hundreds of case studies submitted by vaccine-injured people and bereaved families, Pover and her colleagues published the accounts themselves in “Fallout From the Rollout: Case Studies the UK Covid Inquiry Wouldn't Publish.”

Interview transcript:

Michael Nevradakis: Hey, everyone. I’m Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter with The Defender.

And today, for another installment of our Substack interview series, we’re joined by Caroline Pover. She’s the chair of trustees of UKCVFamily. This is the only registered charity in England and Wales that is actively advocating for the vaccine-injured and the bereaved.

So, Caroline, thanks for joining us today.

Caroline Pover: Nice to be here.

Nevradakis: So, to get us started, the first issue I wanted to get into with you is the U.K. COVID Inquiry.

There’s a little bit of a difference between the U.S. and the U.K. and some other countries in terms of how they’ve dealt with the issue of investigating what went on during the COVID-19 period. The U.K. launched an official inquiry. So let me ask you, Caroline, how did this inquiry approach the issue of vaccine injury and the vaccine-injured?

Pover: It was, to be honest, it was kind of tagged on to the module that was about vaccines and therapeutics. So it wasn’t the injuries themselves haven’t been investigated, they weren’t part of it. But there was an acknowledgement that vaccine injuries and deaths did come about because of the COVID vaccine rollout. But it was almost like it was kind of tagged on to that module.

Nevradakis: So it seems that, at best, this inquiry kind of took a cursory look at the issue of vaccine injuries. Would you say that this is common across other countries that have also launched similar inquiries to that of the U.K.?

Pover: I couldn’t comment, actually. I’m not entirely knowledgeable about what’s going on in other countries. There’s so much happening in the U.K. to try to keep up with. So, yeah, you’d need to ask other people about that.

I think the fact that we, it was very clearly acknowledged. I don’t know if that’s been done in other countries, but one of the surprising things that we found, that our trustees and our members found, was that from right, from the beginning, during the hearings, there was no question that vaccine injuries and bereavement had occurred.

Nevradakis: Now, the inquiry, from what I understand, helped inspire a book that you recently published. It’s titled “Fallout from the Rollout: Case Studies the UK Covid Inquiry Wouldn’t Publish.” The cover is visible right there next to you. So tell us a little bit about the book and about these case studies that the book focuses on that were not covered by this inquiry.

Pover: So now, we’re a charity. We were originally an online support group, and our support group was granted core participant status in the inquiry for Module 4 and that meant that we could provide evidence and a witness statement and we could ask, we could submit questions through our lawyers.

We provided an extensive witness statement and then there was a supplementary witness statement and along with that. There were case studies of, I think it was 238, injured and bereaved. And the case studies, the inquiry published our original witness statement, which can be found and read in full on the website, but they didn’t

publish our supplementary witness statement and they didn’t publish any of the case studies.

Now, they said that they did read everything carefully, but those case studies were not published and we were never told why. And we repeatedly asked for those to be published, and didn’t get any kind of explanation.

And the day that the final report came out with the report and recommendations, which was the 16th of April, we realized that they weren’t going to be publishing them at all. And the next day, we decided that we would go ahead and publish them.

I have a publishing background, so it was very convenient that we had kind of access to those skills. And we just decided to publish it ourselves, publish all of the case studies.

And actually, there’s not all of them, there are plenty more, but as many as we could get additional consent for, because we had to go back to everybody and get consent so that we could publish it in the form of a book.

And we produced that in five days.

Nevradakis: Institutionally, has there been any response to your publication of these additional case studies? Has there been any interest from the institutions or from the media in the U.K.?

Pover: No. To be honest, we haven’t even started a huge campaign to promote it. So appreciate you covering it and giving it a bit of promotion.

So, but we have had interest from some MPs [members of Parliament] that are supportive of what we do. So our equivalent of your senators, some of those have been very interested. And we’ve had, some of our members have been giving copies to their healthcare professionals and they’ve been very interested and supportive of it.

But we’re really only at the beginning of our campaign to promote the book.

And I want to add that all of the, one of the things that was missing from the Module 4 report was the lack of a care pathway. There were no treatment options at all for anybody who is impacted by the COVID vaccine.

And that meant that people have to continue accessing their own treatment, finding their own specialists, which obviously, you have to pay for with a slightly different medical system here than you.

And so we’re selling the book. Every penny that is raised from it goes into a treatment grant fund similar to React19‘s care fund. So people, so our members will be able to access their own healthcare.

Nevradakis: Now, you mentioned some of the positive aspects, you could say, of the inquiry, but also what was missing from it and from the final report that they released in April. Would you say that the outcome was, in a sense, preordained?

Pover: I don’t know. I’ve been asked that before, and I kind of keep an open mind about what, I don’t necessarily think it was preordained.

I think the focus of the inquiry was very clearly about how can this country develop more vaccines? How can they get more British people to sign up to participate in clinical trials? And how can they get more British people to roll up their sleeves and accept more vaccines?

So I think that was determined, that was very clear. The purpose of the inquiry wasn’t to

look at safety or, in any detail, what happened to the people for whom it went wrong. That wasn’t part of the goal of it.

I think that was very clearly determined despite everything that we showed them to say, “This is something you really need to pay attention to.” There wasn’t any willingness to look at that in any detail.

Nevradakis: Now, you are vaccine-injured, from what I understand, and if I may take the liberty of asking this question, tell us a little bit about what happened and how this, you know, sort of set you on a path, if you will, of investigating this issue and advocating for other people that have been injured.

Pover: Well, I had a, I was diagnosed straight away. So on the day that I had a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a few hours later, I experienced the beginning of, I had over 40 different symptoms that were affected from my head to my toe, affected organs, systems, and they were, I was in and out of A&E [a hospital’s accident and emergency department] for a while.

The medical profession, while sympathetic and kind and they diagnosed me straight away, they had no answers. And they said, “We just don’t know what to do. We

haven’t been told what to do. This is a new vaccine. We don’t know what, we just don’t

know what to do with you.”

And, but I wasn’t given any kind of pathways. I wasn’t given any support. There was just nothing available.

And I couldn’t find anything else, anybody I could, didn’t know anybody else who’d been affected. I couldn’t find anything online. I literally thought I was the only person in the world who’d had these things happen to me.

And as I posted online about it and said, “This is what’s happened to me,” I gradually connected with other people to whom the same kind of thing had happened to them.

And then that did lead me on a kind of, you know, questioning, “Well, what happened and why?”

And I looked into the trial information related to AstraZeneca and I made connections with people, including somebody who was very helpful, who actually worked for AstraZeneca, I have to say. So kind of reaching out to people from all different perspectives and experiences and I just learned, and it continues to be a learning journey, to be honest.

I’m very much focused on my own healing and I have been right from the beginning. And as my health has improved — it still requires a lot of management every day — but as my health has improved, it has felt like a responsibility to provide support for other people who have been similarly affected.

Nevradakis: Now, another book that you’ve written previously has focused on the story of someone else who also received the AstraZeneca vaccine and was injured.

The book is titled “Worth a Shot?: Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement — Brianne Dressen’s Story.” Tell us a little bit about this book and the perspective from which you wrote this book.

Pover: Well, this book, Bri’s book, is in a memoir style. I’d written a memoir before then about my experience in the northeast of Japan after the tsunami in 2011, and Brianne liked the style that I’d written that book.

So she asked me if I would write not just her story, but it’s the story of React19, really, and how that came about. But you have to look into what happened with Bri in order to understand React19’s history.

And I wanted to take the readers on the same journey that Bri had been on. So she started off participating in the clinical trials because she very much believed in

vaccines, very much believed in playing her part in helping America out of the situation. And, so she was very, very, what you would call someone who was clearly very pro- vaccine then.

And it takes her, the book takes her, takes the reader on that journey of what happens when she became injured.

It shows how clinical trial companies respond if you have an adverse reaction. It shows how the vaccine manufacturer responded to it. It shows how the culture around her responded to it. It shows, as well as the personal experience of what happens with her, her own health, her physical and mental health, it shows the culture within which that is happening and what happens from a kind of, on a political level as well.

So it kind of brings together all of the different elements of being vaccine-injured, which is, it’s a very complicated and complex experience to go through, actually. There are lots of different levels to it.

Nevradakis: So building on that, what are some of the challenges that the vaccine-injured in the U.K. are facing today?

Pover: Well, mostly, the main one I think is recognition. And we do have some improvements in the mainstream media now. The Telegraph regularly reports about things related to the COVID vaccine and has reported on our charity.

So we have had some, but it’s still not as it should be. It’s not something that a lot of medical professionals feel comfortable addressing formally, so that needs to change.

Forty percent of our members have been diagnosed like I have, and have it on our records, but then there’s another 30% who are still looking for answers and can’t get anybody to say to them that this is related to COVID vaccine.

But more importantly, maybe, is that there is another 30% whose medical, whose healthcare professionals have told them that their debilitating symptoms are likely due

to a COVID vaccine, but they do not feel comfortable putting that on their records.

So we want GPs [general practitioners], we want healthcare professionals to feel comfortable speaking openly about something that happens — all pharmaceutical products carry risk, and we want the medical professionals to be able to speak openly about that risk.

Nevradakis: And I understand that another challenge also has to do with the level of compensation that vaccine-injury victims have been able to receive. The U.K. has a program called the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme [VDPS]. It’s, from what I understand, similar to programs, compensation programs in the U.S. and other countries.

What have been the challenges there in terms of these victims being able to get some

compensation?

Pover: Well, the process is very difficult. So the actual filling in the form in the first place is quite simple, but the process after that takes months and months, and in some cases it’s taken years for people to get a response. And most of the people are rejected.

So, in the U.K., we have the lowest rate of exception. It’s 2%, whereas Japan has the highest in the world. It’s 74%. And so most people are going to get rejected.

And there are two different levels you have to pass. The first thing is causation. So it has to be determined that what you’re going through was related to the COVID vaccine and that’s based on what’s listed in something called the Green Book.

So if you have a condition that’s … not listed in the Green Book, then you’re automatically going to get denied, based on causation.

And then, if you do get past causation, if it is determined that what you’re dealing with is related to the COVID vaccine, then you have to be determined as 60% disabled. So people who are passing causation are then being denied because it’s decided that they’re not disabled enough.

There’s no one-to-one contact. There’s no direct communication with the assessors. They don’t consult with your medical professionals. Your medical professionals aren’t involved in the decision making at all.

There’s a lot of problems with the VDPS, and that is the only thing that came out of Module 4, the recommendation that Baroness Hallett made, with the inquiry was that the VDPS needed reform, but it’s needed to reform for years.

It was introduced in 1979, and it was only ever supposed to be a temporary measure at that time.

Nevradakis: Wrapping up, Caroline, where can our audience find out more about your work and about your books?

Pover: Well, if you go to ukcvfamily.org, then you can find out about the charity, and if you want to look at the books, then they’re all available on Amazon. So you can either put my name in or put the title of any of the books in, and that will come up on Amazon.

It might take a little while for the “Fallout” book to get to an American address, but Brianne’s book, “Worth a Shot?,” will be probably with you, I think, within a day or two.

Nevradakis: Well, Caroline, thank you so much for joining us and for sharing your insights and your experience with us. I am sure that our viewers greatly appreciate this.

And to our viewers, thank you for joining us for another installment of our Substack interview series.

Remember that you can find more great Defender content at childrenshealthdefense.org/defender and, of course, on Substack at tdefender.substack.com.

Pover: Thank you.

Read more about Caroline Pover here.