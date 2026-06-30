Watch: ‘Everything Is Wrong’ in Danish Study Claiming Aluminum Adjuvants Are Safe, Vaccine Researcher Says

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, French researcher Guillemette Crépeaux explained how aluminum adjuvants trigger inflammation and why she contacted Children’s Health Defense scientists to respond to the “very weird way of thinking” in the Danish vaccine study. “I see more and more frequently, bad papers published on aluminum adjuvant safety,” she said.

Interview transcript:

Michael Nevradakis: Hey, everyone. I’m Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender.

I am here in Paris, France. I am with a French researcher that has joined us for our Substack interview series.

I hope I don’t butcher the name too much — my French is not up to par.

Guillemette Crépeaux, OK, so thanks for joining us. I wanted to just get started by asking you to share a few words about your research that has focused on aluminum adjuvants in vaccines.

You’ve been doing it for over a decade, from what I understand. So just share a few words about your research and what sorts of findings you’ve had during the time that you’ve been looking at this issue.

Guillemette Crépeaux: Well, yes, big question.

I began to study aluminum adjuvant toxicity 13 years ago, and during that time, we focused on the biopersistence and the toxicity [of the adjuvants]. So this is called the mechanisms of action of aluminum particles while they are toxic.

So we are working on animal models, and we are working also with macrophytic myofasciitis … people who have been injured by aluminum adjuvants and they can’t clear out aluminum in their body.

They have muscular lesions full of aluminum adjuvants. They have cognitive impairment and memory troubles and … so, we work on their immune response in order to characterize the immune response to aluminum adjuvants.

Nevradakis: What is the pathway of action that these aluminum adjuvants take once they enter the body, and what makes them so toxic and so harmful for the body?

Crépeaux: Well, they are harmful because they are pro-inflammatory.

This is the role for an adjuvant: to produce an activation in the pro-inflammatory pathways. And aluminum adjuvants also alter, impair the autophagic pathway. [These are] the mechanisms involved in the clearance of the aluminum particles …

So, aluminum adjuvants trouble that mechanism. They are not cleared out and

they can persist, and when they persist, they are still, all the time, so inflammatory

and cytotoxic, so it kind of causes some inflammation throughout the body.

Nevradakis: Now, from what I understand, France used to have aluminum-free vaccines for children, until maybe a decade or so ago. What happened and how did health outcomes for children change, if they changed, when these aluminum-free vaccines were removed?

Crépeaux: Well, France used to use aluminum-free vaccines, and that was either

vaccine without aluminum adjuvants or without any adjuvants.

But when some [pharmaceutical companies] just buy others, finally they chose to do the same products with aluminum adjuvants, only one product did not contain aluminum adjuvants, and so, the vaccines without aluminum adjuvants, which were with calcium phosphate, were removed from the markets and they were accused to be deleterious for kids, but this is not a true story.

The French Association of Macrophagic Myofasciitis (E3M), which I used to work very

frequently, documented that story to prove that the number of adverse effects

induced by CaP [calcium phosphate nanoparticle] vaccines were not the right number.

Nevradakis: Have we seen an adverse impact on children’s health after these aluminum-free vaccines were removed?

Crépeaux: Well, I do not have the number for each chronic inflammatory condition, but at the same time, calcium phosphate was removed, and more and more vaccines were mandatory for kids, so those situations changed at the same time.

It’s not so easy to conclude; I don’t know how the situation changed.

Nevradakis: So all that being said, we still see that in Europe, the childhood vaccination schedule is a bit smaller than it is in the U.S. Fewer vaccines are recommended to children by most countries in Europe when you compare them to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC schedule in the U.S.

If we compare the U.S. and Europe, if we compare the data, do we see a difference in Europe as a result of this lighter schedule?

Crépeaux: Well, the schedule is not the same. It’s stronger in the U.S. as compared to France, but the quantity of aluminum adjuvants injected into the kids are quite similar.

Indeed, the timing is not the same. The beginning is not the same. We begin at two months in France, and it’s the day of birth in the U.S.A.

But finally, at 1 year old, this is quite the same kind of exposure for aluminum adjuvants.

Nevradakis: OK, interesting.

Now, there was a study by some Danish researchers recently that, to just boil it down and put it simply, it said that the aluminum adjuvants are safe in vaccines.

Now, you participated along with our own Brian Hooker at CHD [Children’s Health Defense] and some other scientists, if I understand correctly, on a study that refuted those findings.

So tell us a little bit about your research, what you found and how your findings contradict those of the Danish study.

Crépeaux: Well, yes, that study — the Danish one — is very interesting because it’s full of methodological errors that just give [a] conclusion [that’s] not relevant. You cannot pull something from this study.

And when I first read that paper, I was about to go on holiday, and I said, “OK, we need to do something, because everything is wrong in that study.”

In one or two days, it was presented to some of the media and newspapers, to say “aluminum are safe, it’s OK, don’t worry,” but it was so badly done that, finally, I contacted Brian Hooker [CHD chief scientific officer] and Karl Jablonowski [CHD senior research scientist] and other people … and we decided to work on something just to explain what is wrong.

And so there was a lot of things that are wrong, and we published that a few months later in a peer-reviewed journal with four reviewers. And I think that, to be easy to understand, the main problem is that they do not have a control group and they compare a little bit of aluminum adjuvant with a little bit more aluminum adjuvant.

So, let me explain. If you compare two smoker groups. One is smoking maybe 10 cigarettes a day, and the other one is smoking 11 cigarettes a day. And you can’t find any specific concerns in terms of lung cancer. You can’t say, “So, smoking is OK.”

And this is the same, very weird way of thinking, in that study. This is one point. … But everything was badly done.

Nevradakis: It’s amazing that these studies not only get published, but get the attention that they do. But obviously, they’re serving a narrative.

Have you experienced challenges publishing your research, which goes against that narrative?

Crépeaux: Well, not so frequently, but I did sometimes, with a previous paper. It was a letter for the editor. It was retracted, but because it was quite the same a few weeks later, so it was OK.

And, very recently, you know, something has changed, I think, in the last few months. I see more and more frequently, bad papers published on aluminum adjuvant safety, and my papers are questioned by the editor.

They say, someone said that “There [are] some troubles in your paper, so you need to answer these questions.” And that was never the case in [my] 13 years of research.

Now, it [has been] the case three times in a month or something to that extent. And I think it’s a good sign, because that means that the topic is important and is observed,

because the question must be answered.

Nevradakis: So we saw recently in the U.S. an executive order that is asking the health agencies in the U.S. to work on aligning the U.S. schedule with the childhood schedules in Europe, and it specifically mentioned Denmark, interestingly enough, and Germany as well. And it also mentioned Japan — a non-European country.

And this was the outcome of a report that was commissioned by the federal government in the U.S. that looked at the childhood schedules and what they called peer countries, other countries that have a similar sort of development level to that of the U.S.

So, do you think that this executive order could be a game changer in the U.S. as far as tackling the autism epidemic, the chronic illness epidemic that is faced by American children, and all of these health challenges that, in some ways, are [more] pronounced in the U.S. than they are in Europe?

Crépeaux: Well, I think it is the first step that the U.S. needs to do, but my final goal is that aluminum adjuvant exposure will be reduced to zero for babies and for kids and teenagers and adults.

This is a first step, but maybe not the whole solution.

Nevradakis: Well, I appreciate your insights on this, and I know that our viewers do the same.

So thank you so much for joining us. And for our viewers, thanks for tuning in. And remember, you can find more great Defender content at childrenshealthdefense.org/defender and on Substack, tdefender.substack.com.

Read more about Guillemette Crépeaux here.