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Wayne Teachman's avatar
Wayne Teachman
2h

I pray Humanity would unite instead of following Satanist creations while there is only one race and it is the Human Being Race and put down all differences and take back our power and get back to cleaning up our planet then have common law courts but it would also take every country at the same time and not through killing and destroying .Unify and put down evil

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