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by Jill Erzen

History is repeating itself in ways many people never imagined were possible, Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate Vera Sharav said this week on CHD.TV.

Sharav said her new book, “Never Again Is Now Global: The Dangers of a One-World Final Solution,” is both a warning and a call to action.

“I have a mission … to call attention to what most people thought of [as] unthinkable,” she said.

Drawing on her experiences as a child during the Holocaust, Sharav said the forces that enabled some of history’s worst atrocities are once again gaining ground — this time on a global scale.

The book, co-edited by Robert Blanco, expands on themes Sharav explored in her five-part documentary series “Never Again Is Now Global.” In both works, she contends that the COVID-19 response exposed a coordinated effort to centralize power, suppress dissent and normalize policies that threaten individual freedom.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” she said. “One of the things that I try to persuade people with the book is nothing happens by chance.”

Sharav, founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection, said her experience under the Nazi regime gives her a unique perspective on current events.

“As a survivor of the Holocaust, I have knowledge, experience — real-life knowledge, not fake science — where my antenna is very, very attuned, very sharp,” she said.

‘Strict censorship silences opposing views’

Throughout the interview, Sharav drew parallels between events leading up to the Holocaust and government responses to COVID-19, arguing that both were characterized by fear-based messaging, restrictions on individual rights and the elevation of authority figures beyond public scrutiny.

In a 2022 speech to commemorate the Nuremberg Code, Sharav wrote that the Holocaust was preceded by years of propaganda, discrimination and the gradual erosion of civil liberties. She argued that similar warning signs emerged during COVID-19, including “government-dictated protocols” and “a single, government-dictated narrative.”

“Strict censorship silences opposing views,” she said in her speech.

Sharav told CHD.TV she enlisted scientists, physicians, historians and journalists to contribute to her book because she “wanted multiple points of view,” not just her own.

“The book is trying to alert people,” she said. “This is much darker than a virus or an epidemic. They are attacking all of humanity with multiple weapons.”

According to Sharav, one of the weapons being used globally is medicine itself.

“The contracts are still there for billions of dollars for the mRNA,” she said.

She argued that the public should be skeptical of mRNA technology — including in flu vaccines — which is being positioned for broader use, despite growing public safety concerns.

“They want to use it for all vaccines,” Sharav said. “Essentially, these vaccines were meant to take away the immune system, make it dysfunctional, not recognize the enemy.”

‘There is a master plan. This doesn’t happen by chance’

Sharav repeatedly returned to what she described as a coordinated global agenda operating across governments, institutions and public health systems.

“Those who are the puppeteers are giving orders to all heads of government,” she said. “Because everyone is marching the same way.”

Sharav said the consistency of policies adopted around the world during the COVID-19 era convinced her that events were not unfolding by chance.

“There is a master plan,” she told CHD.TV. “This doesn’t happen by chance. And it became global.”

In an August 2022 speech, Sharav said that “a posse of ruthless, interconnected, global billionaires have gained control over national and international policy-setting institutions.”

She quoted Klaus Schwab at the 2022 meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as follows:

“Let’s be clear, the future is not just happening; the future is built by us, a powerful community here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world.”

That belief in human hierarchy can lead people to accept policies that assign different values to different lives — a theme Sharav said has appeared repeatedly throughout history and resurfaced during the COVID-19 era.

‘The hospitals were following a protocol … which puts a value on human lives’

Sharav pointed to reports from the pandemic’s early years — including the widespread use of ventilators in critically ill COVID-19 patients and rules affecting nursing home residents — as policies that reinforced her concerns.

“The patients were dying under ventilators,” she said. “It just wasn’t a life-saving thing at all. It wasn’t used for that.”

She said she began seeing troubling parallels with Nazi-era classifications of human worth.

During the Holocaust, the Nazis had “very specific categories designating value, putting a value on human beings’ lives,” she said. She added:

“And that’s what I recognized was happening during COVID. The hospitals were following a protocol … which puts a value on human lives, not by ethnic category, but by age. The most valuable are teenagers and young adults, because they will have a long work lifespan. The least valuable are babies and the elderly. Sound familiar?”

Sharav also recounted an incident following her husband’s death in an assisted living facility in April 2020. She said he suffered from a long-term illness unrelated to COVID-19, but she feared COVID-19 would be listed on his death certificate.

“I called the doctor and told him, ‘Don’t put COVID on his death certificate because … he didn’t have COVID,’” Sharav said. “And the doctor told me, ‘I have to. I have to.’ And I threatened him. I told him, ‘Don’t do it because I’ll fight you all the way.’”

Doctors were pressured because “hospitals were getting money from the government to identify deaths as COVID-related,” Sharav said. “The whole facade is just riddled with lies upon lies upon lies.”

According to Sharav, the physician ultimately did as she requested.

‘You are responsible for your own actions, no matter what you’re being told’

For Sharav, the lesson of both the Holocaust and the COVID-19 era is personal responsibility.

“The first thing that we need to do is to learn to say no, right? Disobey,” she said. “That is what saved my life as a 6-year-old.”

She said too many people defer to authority figures rather than exercising independent judgment.

“Don’t think like the experts tell you, and just follow orders,” Sharav said. “Following orders was the defense used by those doctors who were tried at Nuremberg. … They used that argument and the legal panel said, ‘No way, that’s no excuse.’

“You are responsible for your own actions, no matter what you’re being told by someone else,” she added.

Sharav argued that the same principle applies today, whether the authority comes from government officials, public health agencies or medical professionals.

“We are responsible for our own actions. We have choice,” she said.

That responsibility includes questioning institutions and expert consensus rather than accepting them unquestioningly, she said.

“This idea of trust, the experts trust the science. What is ‘the science’? There’s no such thing,” she said. “Science is something that evolves and changes all the time as new information is gathered.”

‘You always have to question’

Sharav also questioned the culture of deference she sees within medicine and academia.

“The medical field is very much like the military,” she said. “Rank and all that means a great deal. And you do not question authority. That’s the worst kind of thing for humanity. You always have to question.”

According to Sharav, many people — including highly educated professionals — privately harbor doubts but fear speaking out.

“Those people who don’t want to hear anything contrary to their absolute belief, they cannot really be that certain if they’re afraid to argue,” she said. “When you are really sure of … your stand, you’re willing to discuss.”

By contrast, people who are merely following accepted narratives often avoid debate altogether, she said.

“It’s when you’re not so sure, you’re just following … then you don’t want to discuss,” Sharav said. “That’s when your thinking shuts down.”

She argued that fear of professional or social consequences keeps many experts from questioning prevailing views.

“The people with the degrees … they put blinders [on] because they’re afraid,” she said. “They’re really terrorized.”

In some cases, the problem amounts to “willful ignorance,” Sharav said.

As an example, she recalled a neurologist who lives in her building and continued wearing a mask long after pandemic restrictions had eased.

“A neurologist that doesn’t know that restricting oxygen is not too good for the brain?” Sharav asked. “But there it is.”

‘We all have a duty to say no’

Sharav said she has found greater skepticism among ordinary citizens than among credentialed experts.

“I’m finding that the most wide awake people … are people in the working class,” Sharav said. “Those who don’t have lots of initials after their name. In other words, they have not been indoctrinated for tens of years at universities that kept turning them into, essentially, a flock.”

Despite her concerns, Sharav said public attitudes are changing.

“A shift is happening within the population,” she said. “I do not believe that they could lock the world down again. People are not going to go for it.”

Ultimately, Sharav said the central message of her book is that powerful institutions depend on public compliance.

“Without our obedience, they are powerless,” she said. “Their weapons don’t work if you don’t obey. … We all have that duty to say no.”

Watch Sharav discuss her new book on CHD.TV here:

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