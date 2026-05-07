Watch: AI Data Centers ‘Spreading Like an Aggressive Cancer’
Journalist Maria Zeee reports that a surge in data center construction across the U.S. is drawing renewed scrutiny over environmental and social costs.
As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing accelerates, a surge in massive data center developments across the U.S. is prompting scrutiny over their environmental and social costs.
“Daily Pulse” host Maria Zeee warned that despite an ongoing energy crisis, “They’re spreading like an aggressive cancer and the consequences are proving to be deadly.”
Central to her report is “Project Matador — The President Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus,” a proposed data center in the Texas Panhandle set to be the largest data center in the world.
Spanning up to 6,000 acres, the facility is projected to consume, conservatively, 96 billion kilowatt-hours of energy annually — equal to more than half of all residential energy use in the state.
Local residents are protesting the center over pollution concerns and an expedited approval process.
Texas already houses at least 87 data centers, with 135 under construction and more than 600 in the planning stages.
Opposition to data centers has been building nationwide as communities criticize higher electricity bills, stress on existing power grids and heavy water use.
Those living near data centers also report health issues, including headaches and disrupted sleep.
Research links electromagnetic radiation (EMR) exposure from the high-voltage power lines and electrical substations required by data centers to childhood leukemia and other serious health and environmental impacts.
Zeee shared a report on a $27 billion Meta AI data center in Louisiana that illustrates the local impact: residents report rising rents, an influx of temporary workers, and surging noise and light pollution. “The residents often don’t realize what’s happening until it’s already happening,” said a local reporter. “Right now it’s chaos.”
Zeee argued that the AI infrastructure build-out serves a broader agenda of “ultimate control” and smart city surveillance.
Meanwhile, in Box Elder County, Utah, Canadian millionaire Kevin O’Leary — star of “Shark Tank” — is proposing a 40,000-acre center — nearly seven times the size of the government’s Matador Project — being fast-tracked by the state’s military installation development authority, Zeee reported.
As AI investment accelerates, calls are growing for stricter regulation, greater transparency, and meaningful community input before projects move forward.
Watch the AI data center segment here:
Related articles in The Defender
New data centers are popping up across the country, driving up utility bills in at least 13 states. According to a new analysis, Americans who live near the centers are paying as much as 267% more a month for energy than five years ago. Increased electricity usage increases electricity demand and strain on the power grid thereby increasing the price for everyone.
A simple consequence of monopoly regulated utility company behavior, investor owned. They put more capital to work, it goes in the rate base, rates increase, and they get more profit. It's a rigged system, insidious in design and outcome.
Grid enhancements that the power company has to build for the data centers get the cost passed onto their residential customers. The consumer bears all the costs.
They build them in rural conservation areas by getting paid under the table county commissioners to change the zoning. Surrounded by homes who will now be expected to pay for all those extra resources required to build the data center while home values depreciate.
Because they devour tons of water and cause tremendous surge in use on the power grid. Data Center companies are getting all sorts of special treatment from local and state politicians while everyone else gets stuck with the bill. Of course these things produce toxins and heat and noise pollution.
Not only will these digital Leviathans be used for surveillance but also as the foundational IT backbone for hosting, processing, and securing digital currency.
Governments are now classifying massive AI data centers as “military operations,” quietly stripping communities of any power to stop them.
Local control is disappearing fast. And it’s being replaced by national security justifications as residents are locked out of decisions that are quickly reshaping entire communities.
.
I thought when computers came around, there was going to be less space needed? less paper, less buildings to store files? These buildings use a whole lot more energy than the filing buildings - mostly lighted by a single bulb on a wire (at least the ones I saw). This might be just me, but why does AI need so much space?