The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
3h

New data centers are popping up across the country, driving up utility bills in at least 13 states. According to a new analysis, Americans who live near the centers are paying as much as 267% more a month for energy than five years ago. Increased electricity usage increases electricity demand and strain on the power grid thereby increasing the price for everyone.

A simple consequence of monopoly regulated utility company behavior, investor owned. They put more capital to work, it goes in the rate base, rates increase, and they get more profit. It's a rigged system, insidious in design and outcome.

Grid enhancements that the power company has to build for the data centers get the cost passed onto their residential customers. The consumer bears all the costs.

They build them in rural conservation areas by getting paid under the table county commissioners to change the zoning. Surrounded by homes who will now be expected to pay for all those extra resources required to build the data center while home values depreciate.

Because they devour tons of water and cause tremendous surge in use on the power grid. Data Center companies are getting all sorts of special treatment from local and state politicians while everyone else gets stuck with the bill. Of course these things produce toxins and heat and noise pollution.

Not only will these digital Leviathans be used for surveillance but also as the foundational IT backbone for hosting, processing, and securing digital currency.

Governments are now classifying massive AI data centers as “military operations,” quietly stripping communities of any power to stop them.

Local control is disappearing fast. And it’s being replaced by national security justifications as residents are locked out of decisions that are quickly reshaping entire communities.

.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

I thought when computers came around, there was going to be less space needed? less paper, less buildings to store files? These buildings use a whole lot more energy than the filing buildings - mostly lighted by a single bulb on a wire (at least the ones I saw). This might be just me, but why does AI need so much space?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture