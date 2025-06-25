The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus's avatar
Nostradamus
2h

"Once the herd accepts mandatory vaccinations, it's game over. They will accept anything - forcible blood or organ donation - "for the greater good". We can genetically modify children and sterilize them --- "for the greater good". Control sheep minds and you control the herd. Vaccine makers stand to make billions. And many of you in this room are investors. It's a big win-win. We thin out the herd and the herd pays us for extermination services".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bob's avatar
Bob
3h

I have 5 people in this household who are not vaccinated

I am really starting to worry more and more about shedding

How to avoid it, avoid people?

Move to the middle of nowhere

I just do NOT understand why people put up with this

We need to deprogram people so they understand they can say no to all of this useless crap

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture