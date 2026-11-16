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Sherri's avatar
Sherri
10m

Brilliant article is there anyway you can put a basic synapsis in Laymans terms?

Then follow it up with your research and findings.

Dr N actually would even highlight certain areas that were of important concerns as so many of us have cognitive deficits these days thanks to mRNA which is just like 5G. It was full engines ahead on the production and use before any safety studies were ever done because they know it’s not safe and they need to get as much of it out there as possible before humanity makes them accountable. Please forgive me if I’m wrong, but I am good. Conscience cannot remain silent and I’m just doing the best that I can to communicate. ❤️

Thank you for all that you’ve done CHD, always wishing you well❤️

🙏❤️🙏

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djean111's avatar
djean111
2h

Why do research - at least publicly available research - if you know or strongly suspect the results will not look good? I would think liability would be the topmost consideration. Besides profit, of course. 5G was always going to happen, no matter what. Maybe it is time to buy a couple of those protective beanies I have been seeing ads about! I do think that any bad effects from 5G are known, but the important thing, as always, is ROI. Personally, I have not carried a cell phone since sometime in 2000. Before that, I had to carry one and be available 24/7 when working overseas, and I hated that. Yes, I know the advantages of cell phones, I just hate the tethering and loss of privacy or whatever. I can read a map and read a book and surf the net on my PC. I understand that I can't get away from the cell towers. Hopefully we won't all end up with John Cusack, singing You'll Never Walk Alone, en masse, in the rain. (Movie reference.)

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