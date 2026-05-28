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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1h

Madness...squared.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1h

Virginia plates used to say: ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ and now they have to replace that with: ‘Virginia is for Baby Killers’

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