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Prayer Warrior Paisley's avatar
Prayer Warrior Paisley
6h

1. That lab COVID was developed in we already know to have been a DARPA Lab. It was farmed out to Wuhan for the GOF piece to make humans susceptible.

2. "Cowboys" you called these idiots hauling pathogens around? They are mad scientists, maniacal mass murderous mad scientists!

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