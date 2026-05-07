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by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

A virologist linked to Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing an FBI criminal investigation for allegedly smuggling unsecured samples of dangerous pathogens into the U.S. earlier this year, The Disinformation Chronicle first reported Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Vincent Munster, Ph.D., a virologist with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo with NIH scientist Claude Kwe Yinda, Ph.D., When they returned to the U.S., they were stopped for an airport security check, which revealed “pathogen samples collected from patients.”

The Disinformation Chronicle reported that the samples included monkeypox virus — classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a “select agent,” or organism that poses a severe threat to public safety.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, located in sub-Saharan Africa, is widely considered the global epicenter of monkeypox.

The U.S. Department of Transportation regulates the shipment and transport of pathogens. Munster and Yinda did not have the legally required paperwork to transport the pathogens or bring them into the U.S.

The NIH has placed the two scientists on leave, and they have been removed from HHS’ staff directory.

The FBI’s investigation into Munster and Yinda comes amid a flurry of activity involving virologists linked to Fauci and controversial gain-of-function research. Evidence suggests that researchers may have created SARS-CoV-2 in a lab and that the virus escaped the lab, leading to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Dr. David Morens, a former top aide to Fauci, for conspiracy to hide government records on COVID-19’s origins. The NIH reportedly pulled all grants issued to virologist Ralph Baric, Ph.D., who worked with Fauci and researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology before and during the pandemic.

One theory behind the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it resulted from a leak at the Wuhan Lab, where researchers were conducting gain-of-function research. The controversial research increases the virulence or transmissibility of viruses and is used to develop vaccines targeting that virus.

Investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker, author of The Disinformation Chronicle’s report, told The Defender that reckless handling of dangerous pathogens is commonplace among many virologists.

“No one really knows what’s going on in these labs,” Thacker said. “These guys just go out and collect stuff randomly and bring it back.” Thacker called such virologists “a bunch of cowboys.”

HHS and the FBI did not respond to The Defender’s request for comment by press time.

‘Laissez-faire safety culture endemic to virology’

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, Munster and Yinda’s transport of unsecured and potentially dangerous pathogens may reflect a “laissez-faire safety culture endemic to virology” — yet, the two recently co-authored a study on the threat of spreading dangerous pathogens “without a hint of irony.”

In February, Munster and Yinda were among the co-authors of a study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases that characterized monkeypox as a global threat. The authors warned of “multiple travel-associated cases reported since 2024, including seven in the USA.”

The recent cases include two Chinese nationals charged with criminal conspiracy for attempting to transport a dangerous fungus into the U.S. to study it at a University of Michigan lab.

Yet, Munster has long been involved in gain-of-function research — including research that may have contributed to the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2.

Gain-of-function research is “dangerous to everyone,” said Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense. He said the monkeypox virus “is a candidate to repeat a pandemic” and is “evolutionarily related to smallpox.”

“The last two sentences of my written testimony to the recent Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations reads: ‘The COVID-19 pandemic created over 100 billionaires in the United States and over 1,000 billionaires around the world. Anything that profitable is going to repeat,’” Jablonowski said.

Munster co-authored proposal for project involving virus similar to COVID

In 2018, Munster was listed as a partner in a proposal for the DEFUSE Project. The proposal, submitted to the federal government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), proposed altering bat viruses by inserting a spike protein with a furin cleavage site — which would enable that virus to infect human lungs.

“DARPA denied funding for DEFUSE, but the following year, a novel bat virus with a furin cleavage site began infecting humans in Wuhan,” The Disinformation Chronicle wrote. “No other virus closely related to the COVID virus has this furin cleavage site.”

Baric was the lead author on the DEFUSE proposal — and later played a “central role” with Fauci and other public health officials and researchers in promoting the “zoonotic” theory of COVID-19’s origins.

The zoonotic theory suggests the virus evolved in nature — even though Baric privately questioned the safety of “risky” gain-of-function research.

Justin Goodman, senior vice president of Advocacy & Public Policy at White Coat Waste, a watchdog group that has investigated Munster, said, “Munster’s fingerprints are definitely on the infamous scheme with EcoHealth and the Wuhan animal lab to create a coronavirus like the one that caused COVID.”

Baric and Fauci also closely collaborated with Peter Daszak, Ph.D. — the former president of EcoHealth Alliance, who had financial ties to the Wuhan Lab and who also played a key role in promoting the zoonotic theory.

Munster has maintained ties with Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance over the years — including research they co-authored in 2022 on Nipah Virus detection in bat roosts. Munster and EcoHealth scientists were both cited in a 2017 Science article about “hunting” for the Ebola virus among African bat colonies.

An investigation by White Coat Waste included information suggesting that Munster played a significant role in helping EcoHealth Alliance secure funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) for the so-called “Wuhan West” bat laboratory at Colorado State University.

Munster co-authored the 2016 proposal for the “Wuhan West,” White Coat Waste revealed. In 2020, Munster requested NIAID funding for the project. Fauci led NIAID at the time.

‘If true this is very bad for all of virology research’

In 2023, White Coat Waste revealed that Munster was the lead author on a 2018 NIH project that infected bats with a Chinese bat coronavirus strain cloned from a virus that was first collected by the Wuhan Lab and EcoHealth Alliance.

Munster also helped organize a bat virus conference, along with EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher Shi Zhengli, Ph.D., at Colorado State University after the pandemic began.

Munster and Baric are among those implicated in Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) ongoing congressional investigation into COVID-19’s origins. In 2024, HHS suspended all funding for the EcoHealth Alliance for failing to properly monitor the safety of its coronavirus experiments.

DEFUSE is not the only bat virus-related research project with ties to Munster. DARPA records obtained by watchdog group U.S. Right to Know show that Munster led another project, “PREEMPT,” involving the cultivation of Egyptian fruit bats.

According to scientist and author Jim Haslam, the project involved raising “the exact breeding colony of bats Munster used to aerosolize SARS-CoV-2 in 2019.”

Emails from 2020 that The Disinformation Chronicle publicized included a message that Columbia University virologist Vincent Racaniello, Ph.D., sent to Munster in February 2020, discussing rumors that the then-new COVID-19 virus contained a furin cleavage site “that might have been engineered.”

“If true this is very bad for all of virology research,” Racaniello wrote.

Munster’s response? “And the fun begins.”

The following year, Munster told Nature Magazine there was nothing suspicious about a novel coronavirus appearing in the same city — Wuhan — as a laboratory where risky coronavirus research was being conducted.

Munster has also been involved in research funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and by the Wellcome Trust, which is linked to the development of several key COVID-19 pandemic-era policies, including mass vaccination.

Munster continues to be involved in gain-of-function research, having published papers related to such research as recently as May 2025.

Munster’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories is site of previous lab accidents

Munster has been linked to bat research at the Colorado State University lab, which has faced opposition from scientists and local residents over the threat of a potential leak. However, he is based out of the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana — a high-risk biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) facility.

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, Rocky Mountain Laboratories is an “integral part” of NIAID’s research efforts. The lab’s online bio for Munster says he maintains field study sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo to study Ebola.

The Gateway Pundit reported that, at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories, Munster has performed experiments involving “animals sourced from Fauci’s notorious ‘Monkey Island’ facility.”

The Rocky Mountain lab was the site of accidents and other safety incidents last year, when an employee was exposed to Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever. In 2014, a mouse infected with Lassa fever escaped from the lab, prompting concerns over “lax biosafety rules.”

In 2023, safety concerns at the lab led former Rep. Matt Rosendale to strip the facility of funding. White Coat Waste partnered with Rosendale in the effort.

Munster revelations come as DOJ faces deadline to indict Fauci

The FBI’s investigation into Munster’s actions comes as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) faces a May 11 deadline, when the five-year statute of limitations expires, to indict Fauci for lying to Congress in 2021.

On Tuesday, Paul again called on the DOJ to indict Fauci. As of this writing, the DOJ has not taken any action against Fauci.

Thacker said such calls are a non-starter in light of the preemptive pardon that former President Joe Biden granted Fauci last year during the final hours of his administration. The pardon covers Fauci’s official acts dating back to 2014.

“He can’t be prosecuted about his past lies,” Thacker said. “Rand Paul needs to pull him in [to Congress] and depose him and ask him about his past lies, and if he lies again, he can be prosecuted.”

Paul suggested last year that he would call Fauci into Congress to testify.

“An indictment of Fauci, if justified, would help elucidate many still murky facts about his funding of the Wuhan lab where the COVID virus was most likely generated,” said Nicholas Wade, former science editor for The New York Times.

Goodman suggested Fauci can still be prosecuted until 2029 on perjury charges, for allegedly lying to Congress in 2024 by claiming he never conducted NIH business using his personal email account.

Last year, the Trump administration paused funding for gain-of-function research and announced that it would develop new policies for such research within 120 days. The administration has not yet announced a new policy.

“I don’t think anyone understands why the White House hasn’t released its executive order on gain-of-function research that they’ve been sitting on,” Thacker said. “We’re way past the deadline for this thing but it hasn’t come out.”

“For reasons unclear to me, the executive branch has so far failed to put a good faith effort into elucidating the origins of COVID,” Wade said.

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