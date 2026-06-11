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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3h

The problem does not strike me to be PubPeer. The problem strikes me to be that journal editors are retracting anything that users of PubPeer throw a big enough tantrum about. It's as if editors are not even bothering to verify whether the tantrum is valid.

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