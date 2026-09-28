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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Sep 28

This remind me of apps to help with sleep. Kind of an oxymoron. 😆

My young niece is brilliant and has two loving, involved parents. Yet she has anxiety and spends a lot of time on screens. 🤔

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
Sep 28Edited

No. HAHA! Insane. The only way video games improve kids health is if they inspire the kid to go outside and run around (which perhaps a few adventure games might). Other than that, it's sedentary, cuddling an EMR-humming device (like a Switch tablet) in their developing body's lap, or staring at an overstimulating big screen (again, holding a radiating wireless controller). Big Game sponsor this study? I mean, Gates is probably at most two-degrees separated from this kind of nonsense (XBox is a Microsoft company after all).

I have wondered (although it's low on the list of speculative inquiries) why some kids are good at video games and why some are bad, and if that correlates in any way to real world skills. A friend of mine who is an architect was unbeatable at Mario Kart, but another friend who became a lawyer couldn't stay on the course at all – who knows, both women seem to be doing just fine in the real world (so maybe it's more akin to how some people are "good drivers" or not).

Here's a better study proposal: acoustic music as social medicine and intersubjective healing. Call me granola, but the homeschooled kids were all insanely good at fiddling (and had great teeth), whereas the suburban kids got hooked on games, then drugs, then despair. Any child openly admits: "If I video game too much, I feel like garbage afterwards." What more does a study need to uncover than that ubiquitous observation? Music has been used in healing for thousands of years by contrast – ditch the games, learn some tunes I say.

As an aside, I strongly suspect our mitochondria responds to resonant harmonics – you can feel it if you've ever sung choir or even played chamber music with other people (or doing the contrapuntal polyphony thing by yourself too). Whereas it's not hard to guess what video game technology and habit does to our mitochondria – much more that of a developing child.

One additional note of skepticism here: the narrative elements of video games are also super suspect and not conducive for developing critical thinking or introspection. There's a lot to be said on this topic but contemporary video games are basically a nihilism inculcator. Many game companies (such as Nintendo) claim to never depict religious symbols, but they unabashedly depict occult and overtly Satanic imagery and allegories; it's very odd and I don't recall this being so prominent back in the nineties and aughts, but it certainly is nowadays.

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