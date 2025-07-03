The Defender

That's what was SO obvious, so far Sec. RFK Jr did NOTHING to protect HUMAN BEINGS from ILLEGAL, thus CRIMINAL SYNTHETIC mod mRNA GENE THERAPIES, which the Pfizer, Mod-E-RNA covid concoctions are!!!! Thus he is protecting the pharma cartel, as much as possible!!! WHY?? Well, Sec. RFK Jr. just recently stated on Tucker, he is in very good WH connections with Bondi, the AG who has powers over everything and everyone, including Epstein files, which never showed up.. No wonder first Trumps candidate for that position was so critically wiped out. So far, NOTING is being done by her, as Tom Renz, the lawyer No 1, is saying!!!! What he is also saying, is that Pam Bondi used to work to PFIZER, so any surprise here now, that we got the CORRUPTION AND CRIMINALITY CONTINUING WITH THE HUMANITY CONTINUING TO SUFFER and LITERALLY DISAPPEAR???? To change the HUMAN GENOME towards something NOBODY knows yet, except for maybe Bondi, but certainly the insiders at Pfizer, Mod-E-RNA, military, etc. Does Trump know??? Please ask him!

