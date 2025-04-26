The Defender

AJR
4h

It should be under threat! From every single American! The mRNA-Bioweapon has done nothing but “Kill $ Maim” millions worldwide, permanently disabled millions more and still millions more struggle with whether or not they will wake up for work or school tomorrow!

And now the FDA has green lighted the saRNA Bioweapon! This is the big kahuna, the potential humanity ending, self-replicating, shedding bioweapon! We may all be infected with an injection someone else took! Shedding is very real and very dangerous! What could possibly go wrong?

So all you “Pharma-Friendly-Fraudsters” have at it!

God doesn’t sleep! And obviously these parasitic-parasites who call themselves “Public-Health” advocates, are nothing more than “accessories-to-murder!” Hope y’all sleep well tonight!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

