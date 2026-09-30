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Brenda Zepp's avatar
Brenda Zepp
Sep 30

This is exactly why the 1986 law protecting big pharm must be recalled. By allowing these manufacturers to face consequences for their sometimes deadly concoctions, perhaps the outcomes will improve. Please sign the petition to protect us all.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Sep 30

Really interesting. Thanks for this work.

I noticed that Tables 4-7 don't list any chronic diseases other than respiratory disease. I wonder if they looked at other chronic diseases.

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