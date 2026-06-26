The Defender

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PurpleKay's avatar
PurpleKay
7h

Disgusting.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7h

If you want to see who rukes over you, find the ones you cannot defeat in a court of law, no matter the facts or evidence presented.

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