The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD's avatar
Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD
3h

When it comes to "public media," we, the people, have created this monster. It is called harmful Internet use (HIU). HIU is particularly harmful for children: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37416490/

and

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2835481

HIU is silently destroying our children. Only a handful of researchers are aware of how quickly it goes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture