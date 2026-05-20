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patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
5h

Providing justice is what makes government legitimate. The US government will not provide justice, so it is illegitimate.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2m

The lower court’s thought process is weak. The Supreme Court not hearing the case is surprising as you said. I think they didn’t want to open a can of worms and took the lazy way out. Or worse they were threatened and told to look the other way.

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