The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
1h

It’s fascinating that the same states always use we follow CDC guidelines until…. They don’t like the guidelines. Politicians and bureaucrats need to stay in their own lane but they of course can’t because they are bought and paid for by Big Pharma! The level of hypocrisy these mentally ill people exhibit is harmful and they need to be stopped from picking and choosing ‘laws’ and policies that suit their warped narratives and start following the science as it’s corrupt as are they! Enough is enough Public Health is Public Control masterminded by Big Pharma

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

IMO this is a list of states, where people with children should not move to, and if they are already there or have to move there, please homeschool or at least get an exemption.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture