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djean111's avatar
djean111
3h

Wasn't the new CDC director in charge of enforcing mandates and shots? Interesting.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
3h

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

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