Kenny Ellison
3h

You would have to be a fool to return to the military after what happened to military members during COVID. The government’s response to the injustice has been pathetic. So, now people are flocking in droves to volunteer for military service. I wouldn’t be in such a hurry if I was one of them. Yes, some things have changed under the Trump Administration, but too much still remains the same.

Marice Nelson
1h

Who does risk assessment for the federal government and how could they have ever concluded it was reasonable to give every service member and medical professional a novel vaccine as soon as it became available?

